Prep Football Flashback: Quarterback scored twice in final two minutes to win game for Conner

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Conner scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to defeat Simon Kenton, 20-19, in a Class 6A district game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2008, in Hebron.

Junior quarterback Nick West scored both of the late touchdowns for the Cougars on runs of 5 and 1 yards. He also completed 27 of 46 passes for 323 yards and one touchdown during his team’s homecoming game.

Conner’s winning touchdown came after recovering an onside kick near midfield. A 32-yard pass from West to wide receiver Scooter Englemon put the ball at the 1-yard line. West then took it into the end zone with 18 seconds remaining.

Simon Kenton sophomore running back Miles Simpson rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown in that game. He also scored on an 85-yard kickoff return, caught two passes for 69 yards and had a 46-yard interception return.

In the Class 6A playoffs that year, Simon Kenton got past Conner, 46-41, and the Pioneers went on to play in the state championship game for the first time.

Here’s a look at other Northern Kentucky high school football games played between Sept. 7-13 over the past five decades.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 1989 — James Hayes scored two touchdowns and tackled the punter in the end zone for a safety to score half the points for Holmes during a 28-12 win over Newport. Both of his touchdowns came on passes from senior quarterback Lee Turney, who also scored on a 7-yard run for the Bulldogs.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9, 1994 — Boone County scored twice in the first five minutes and the defense protected the early lead to give the Rebels a 14-10 win over Cincinnati Elder in a game that drew more than 6,000 fans in Florence.

On the second play from scrimmage, Boone County senior running back Shaun Alexander broke free on a 72-yard touchdown run. A few minutes later, Boone County senior linebacker Brian Maney intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards to the end zone.

Boone County made it to the Class 4A state championship game that season. Alexander, who rushed for 3,166 yards and 50 touchdowns, was named Mr. Kentucky Football.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9, 2011 — Five players scored touchdowns and Justin Hatch got the winning two-point conversion for Bellevue in a 36-35 win over Henry County. Nolan Rechtin and Tyler Howe caught touchdown passes from quarterback Jake Sparks, who also scored a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11, 2020 — Covington Catholic scored three touchdowns in the first half and pulled out a 21-14 win over Dixie Heights in a season opening game that was postponed by the pandemic. CovCath quarterback Caleb Jacobs had one touchdown passing and one rushing. Dixie Heights recovered an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs following four incomplete passes.