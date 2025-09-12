12th annual CASA Superhero 5K Run/Walk returns September 13 to Idlewild Park in Burlington

Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Northern Bluegrass is inviting runners, walkers, families, and caped crusaders of all ages to the 12th annual CASA Superhero 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 13 at Burlington’s Idlewild Park.

The Superhero 5K, beginning at 9:30 a.m., is a family-friendly celebration that raises critical funds to recruit, train, and support volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) who speak up for the best interests of children in the family court system who have experienced abuse and neglect. The chip-timed 5K run/walk offers a family-friendly atmosphere, and plenty of superhero spirit—costumes are encouraged.

The event will feature plenty of family fun, including face painting and balloon animals, superhero cookies and donuts, uperhero capes and masks for kids and raffles and giveaways.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome. Register online now at CASA Superhero 5K website or on race day. Same-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at Idlewild Park. Teams, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to register together and show their support.

CASA currently serves children in a nine-county region, including Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton counties.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Northern Bluegrass