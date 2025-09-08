Cincy Brews for Brains, benefiting Giving Voice Foundation, returns to Braxton Brewing Sept. 25

The community is invited to join in an evening of connection while endulging in some of the city’s best beer and bites at Braxton Brewery in support of the Giving Voice Foundation at Cincy Brews for Brains September 25.

Hosted in Braxton’s Covington Taproom on the second floor of the brewery, guests will have the opportunity to snap a memorable photo in the retro photobooth, then learn about brews they’re sipping during an exclusive six-beer tasting led by Braxton Brewing.

The evening will begin with two full cans of freshly brewed beer along with heavy appetizers and Dojo Gelato for dessert. Guests can visit the rooftop before or after the tasting to take in city views and dance the night away to music by a live DJ. Attendees will each receive a complimentary commemorative beer glass.

New this year, the event will feature a caricature artist on site, raffle options, and reserved space on the rooftop for those who wish to keep the party going following the event.

The Giving Voice Foundation facilitates cross-generational conversations and connections to improve the health of older adults through advocacy, education, engagement and storytelling. Cincy Brews for Brains proceeds benefit a variety of programs aimed at improving the lives of local older adults living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers. Funds generated from the event will enable these programs to continue to be offered to the community free of charge.

Cincy Brews for Brains will run Thursday, September 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Braxton Brewing, 27 W 7th Street in Covington.

The event is open to those 21 and over.

Event information and tickets are available at CincyBrewsForBrains.com.

Cincy Brews for Brains