Road report: KYTC District 6 cites road projects in three counties this week; drive carefully

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 6 is advising Northern Kentuckians new projects, maintenance and other work taking place in three NKY counties this week. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may alter this schedule without notice.

Please watch for roadside maintence crews on interstates/highways — and drive with caution.

BOONE AND KENTON COUNTIES

A resurfacing project is in progress on several routes in Boone and Kenton Counties. This project will also include sidewalk ramp reconstruction in various areas, sidewalk/curb repairs, curb box inlet repairs, radar detection at several intersections and the installation of signal head and other various signage.

The following locations will be resurfaced:

• U.S. 42 from east of Ewing Blvd. (14.5 mile point) to Main Street (U.S. 25) (15.28 mile point).

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) from north of Dortha Avenue (10.9 mile point) to the Boone/Kenton County line (11.4 mile point).

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) from the Boone/Kenton County line (4.97 mile point) to north of Hallam Avenue (6.26 mile point).

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) from north of Marian Drive (8.13 mile point) to Orphanage Road (KY 371) (8.65 mile point)

Base failure repairs on the portion of U.S. 42 in Boone County and Dixie Highway north of Marian Drive to Orphanage road are now complete. Milling operations have begun on U.S. 42 in Boone County over the weekend. Further updates coming once milling and paving work has been scheduled on the other portions of the project.

Base failure repairs have not yet been scheduled on the other two portions of the project on Dixie Highway.

The project also includes a roadway reconfiguration of Dixie Highway from Turfway Road to northeast of Commonwealth Avenue. KYTC will provide additional details related to this safety improvement at a later date.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2025.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-71 – 69.8 – 77.4 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-71 from the Boone/Gallatin County line to I-71 and I-75 interchange is in progress.

A weekend blitz will last through 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, crews will be paving in the project area. The following traffic impacts will take place during this weekend blitz:

— Single Left lane closure on I-71 northbound and southbound from the I-71 and I-75 split to the Boone/Gallatin County line. - I-75 northbound ramp to I-71 southbound will be blocked. Motorists can detour using I-75 northbound to the Richwood exit (Exit 175), to I-75 southbound, to I-71 southbound.

The project has an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2025.

• North Bend Road (KY 237) – 6.49 – 9.21 mile points – A preventive maintenance project on North Bend Road beginning at Golf Club Drive extending north to just south of Petersburg Road (KY 20) is nearing completion.

Contractors are applying a thin asphalt overlay known as a thinlay. Thinlays are used as a cost-effective pavement preservation treatment to restore surface conditions and extend the service life of roads that are still structurally sound. A single lane closure will be in place during the evening/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

Thinlay paving operations were completed on Friday, Sept. 5 at 6 a.m. Some work items may also occur during non-peak daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These tasks will be limited to items that don’t require a lane closure and cause little disruption to traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025.

• North Bend Road (KY 237) – 9.21 – 10 mile point – A resurfacing project on North Bend Road from just south of Petersburg Road (KY 20) extending just north of Coral Drive is in progress.

Base failure repairs are now complete. Milling operations took place on Friday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 7. Paving operations are expected to take place Monday, Sept. 8 and Tuesday, Sept. 9. To limit traffic disruptions, this portion of the project will take place during the evening/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed Oct. 15, 2025.

KENTON COUNTY

• Richardson Road (KY 1829) — 2.72 – 3.24 mile points — a maintenance project will take place on Monday, Sept. 8. Crews will close the road between Sherbourne Drive and Webster Road between the working hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Residents living on/west of Sherbourne Drive can access their homes by using Turkeyfoot Road. Residents living on/east of Webster Road can access their homes using Madison Pike. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed Monday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. KYTC will advise if additional days are needed for the repair project.



• Whites Road (KY 1930) – 0.0 – 1.19 mile points – A culvert repair project by KYTC maintenance crews has been completed.



• Whites Road (KY 1930) – 0.0 – 1.19 mile point – A resurfacing project on Whites Road from Decoursey Pike (KY 177) extending north to Locust Pike (1930) is underway with milling and paving operations through mid-September. Once scheduled, this work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Motorists should expect a single lane closure. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by late September.

• E. Fifth Street (KY 8) — 6.5 – 6.67 mile points — Soil boring work in this location has been completed.

KENTON AND CAMPBELL COUNTIES

A preventive maintenance project began on Tuesday, June 24, on multiple routes in Kenton and Campbell counties. The project includes crack sealing, electrical work and application of a thin asphalt overlay known as a thinlay. Thinlays are used as a pavement preservation treatment to restore surface conditions and extend the service life of roads that are still structurally sound.

Crack sealing operations, electrical work items and paving work are complete. Rumble strips and thermoplastic striping still remain.

Locations:

Madison Pike (KY 17), Kenton County — From Moffett Road (KY 2042) at mile point 7.97 to just north of KY 14 at mile point 4.94. Paving work is now complete. Rumble strips are the last task for this portion and have not been scheduled.

Dixie Highway (U.S. 25), Kenton County — From Hallam Avenue at mile point 6.26 to Carran Drive at mile point 7.88. Paving work is now complete. Thermoplastic striping is the last task for this portion of the project.

Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27), Campbell County — From Bluegrass Avenue at mile point 20.49 to Moock Road (KY 1632) at mile point 19.84. Paving work is now complete. Thermoplastic striping is the last task for this portion of the project.

Prior to paving operations on Dixie Highway, crews will remove the existing Qwick Kurb lane separators from the southbound left turn lanes into Crestview Hills Town Center. The existing Qwick Kurb will be reinstalled following completion of the thinlay.

The project has a completion date of Sept. 30, 2025.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• Martha Layne Collins Boulevard (KY 2345) – 0.0 – 0.59 mile points – A resurfacing project on a portion of Martha Layne Collins Boulevard beginning at Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) extending to Johns Hill Road (KY 3490) is nearing completion. Base failure repairs, thermoplastic striping and milling/paving operations on Martha Lay ne Collins Boulevard are now complete. Traffic loop/radar installation still remains. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place (as needed) with flagger on-site to direct traffic through work zone. The project is expected to be completed by early September.



• Pooles Creek Road (KY 1998) – 0.0 – 1.73 mile points – A resurfacing project on Pooles Creek Road between AA Highway (KY 9) and Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) is nearing completion. Milling/paving operations, thermoplastic striping and rumble strips are now complete. Traffic loop/radar installation still remains. During daytime working hours, a single lane closure will be in place (as needed) with flaggers on-site to direct traffic through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by early September.