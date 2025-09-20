City of Covington seeking resident input on future of housing at two community forums

The City of Covington is inviting residents to share their views on the future of housing in the city. Two housing community forums will be held to gather public input and feedback on housing needs and issues:

• Monday, September 29, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

• Monday, October 6, at 6 p.m. at the Latonia American Legion.

These forums are a key part of Mayor Ron Washington’s ongoing effort to address Covington’s growing housing shortage and ensure equitable residential growth. In May, Mayor Washington launched a Housing Development Committee to spearhead solutions and create strategies that respond to the City’s changing housing landscape.

“Housing should be within reach for the people who make our City run — our teachers, first responders, and service workers,” Mayor Washington said. “Covington’s future depends on supporting neighborhoods where working families can afford to live and thrive. These forums are a critical opportunity for residents to help shape the future of housing in our City.”

A recent regional study estimated Covington will need nearly 900 new housing units by 2028, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

The forums will give residents an opportunity to learn about the City’s efforts and engage directly with City leadership.

Both forums are open to the public, and all Covington residents are encouraged to attend.

City of Covington