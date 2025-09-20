Brossart girls return to All “A” Classic state soccer final after posting wins in Friday’s first two rounds

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Bardstown Bethlehem won four consecutive All “A” Classic state championships in girls soccer before losing to Brossart in last year’s final. The two teams met in the semifinal round of this year’s tournament Friday night and Brossart came away with a 3-2 win to remain in contention for another title.

Sophomore striker Kylie Smith got two goals and junior Larah Callahan got one for the Mustangs (12-2-2) in the semifinal victory. They will play Owensboro Catholic (11-4) in the championship match at 11 a.m. Sunday at Louisville Collegiate High School.

If Brossart wins Sunday’s match, the Mustangs will become the first Northern Kentucky team to win back-to-back All “A” Classic state soccer titles.

Owensboro Catholic has a 3-2 record in previous All “A” Classic girls state soccer finals. The last time the Aces made it to the title match was 2022 when they lost to Bethlehem.

In the last two quarterfinal matches played Friday afternoon, Bardstown rolled to a 7-0 win over Walton-Verona and Brossart posted a 3-0 victory against University Heights. The Mustangs got two goals from Smith and one from senior Rachel Shewmaker in that match. Senior goalkeeper Maddy Broering posted the shutout.

In the opening round of the All “A” Classic boys state tournament, Brossart will play University Heights at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Louisville Collegiate. The winner will move on to a semifinal match at 6 p.m. that night. The boys final is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

All “A” Classic state soccer tournaments

BOYS

Saturday at Louisville Collegiate High School

Louisville Collegiate vs. Oneida Baptist, 10 a.m.

Brossart vs. University Heights, 11:45 a.m.

Somerset vs. Todd County Central, 1:30 p.m.

Bardstown Bethlehem vs. Prestonsburg, 3:15 p.m.

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Sunday

Championship match, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Friday at Louisville Collegiate High School

Martin County 4, Lexington Sayre 0

Owensboro Catholic 8, Hazard 0

Bardstown Bethlehem 7, Walton-Verona 0

Brossart 3, University Heights 0

Owensboro Catholic 3, Martin County 1

Brossart 3, Bardstown Bethlehem 2

Sunday

Championship match: Brossart vs. Owensboro Catholic, 11 a.m.