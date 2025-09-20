Big Bone Lick’s annual Salt Festival set for Oct. 17-19, provides a glimpse of the past

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Boone County will host its annual Salt Festival Oct. 17-19, providing visitors a glimpse into the past.

The family-friendly three-day event includes demonstrations of early settler lifeways, salt making, archery, spear, and tomahawk throwing, storytelling, live music, crafts, food and more.

Eventgoers can also experience the park museum, active salt springs and the bison herd, the park’s living link to Kentucky’s early history.

The Salt Festival is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission is $10 for adults (13 and up), $5 for children (6-12), and free for children five and under.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

Additionally, School Day is returning for 2025. Preregistered schools receive a discounted admission rate for Friday, Oct. 17. Schools much preregister by Oct. 13.

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site is recognized as the birthplace of American vertebrate paleontology for its significant role in the development of scientific thought regarding extinction and the relationship between geology and paleontology.



In 2009, the U.S. Department of the Interior selected Big Bone Lick State Historic Site as one of 606 National Natural Landmarks in the country. In 2024, the U.S. Department of the Interior selected Big Bone Lick State Historic Site as one of 2,600 National Historic Landmarks in the country. The site is now one of only 16 sites to hold both designations.

The 512-acre park features a bison herd, campground, museum and gift shop.

The park is 22 miles southwest of Covington on KY 338, off U.S. 42-127 and Interstate 71/75.

For additional information on the Salt Festival, click here.