New Kroger opens in Edgewood — with big crowd waiting to get through the doors

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Bright and early Friday morning the ribbon was officially cut on the new Krogers on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Shortly after, the doors were opened to earlybird customers, who formed a line that extended to the end of the strip mall. People were eager to get the special deals for first customers to walk through the doors.

“It is with great pride that we are here today to celebrate our $25 million investment here in the city of Edgewood in Northern Kentucky with this beautiful new store,” said Jake Cannon, Division President of the Cincinnati and Dayton Division of Kroger. “We have been a part of the local community since 1988, and it is an absolute honor to continue to serve this community 75 years later with this state of the art facility that we hope, and know, that you’ll love.

“This store will not only be a one-stop shop to pick up your favorite products and other essential needs, but it’s a place where you can see an old friend, or a neighbor, or even chat with a local elected official over coffee. We really do want to be your neighborhood grocery store.”

Cannon expressed enthusiasm over a new delicatessen concept, which is inspired by restaurants and the classic neighborhood deli, where people can ‘pull up a chair’ and enjoy a meal with their family, or just pick up a hot meal to take it home.

He thanked the Edgewood city government for its patience since the entire project took longer than they expected, but they were appreciative of the city’s enthusiasm.



“I have been very fortunate to have been mayor of this city since 1993, and I have seen a lot of things come and go, and this has been the best asset that we can ever have in our area to serve the entire community,” said Edgewood Mayor John Link. “Our staff, our city council, all of us have worked together with Kroger to get you into this position, and we appreciate everyone coming out to celebrate Kroger in our city of Edgewood, where every day is a walk in the park.”

With that, Mayor Link president Jim Betis, the new Kroger manager, a key to the city.

Betis introduced his team who will staff the new store. Altogether, the store has provided jobs to 250 to 300 people. He also described walking the old Kroger store for the last time and ceremonially locking the door to close it.



Jennifer Moore, Corporate Affairs Manager, told how Kroger is working with the Free Store Food Bank to ensure there is food for everyone.

“I am wearing orange because this is Hunger Action month, and the color is orange for the 275,000 families we serve, many of whom are children,” said Kurt Reiber, President and CEO of the Free Store Food Bank. “At Kroger, you can round up to help defeat hunger. No one should go hungry in the land of plenty.”

Moore then announced that Kroger was donating $10,000 to St Elizabeth Healthcare Food Pantry.

After the ceremony, the long line of customers were allowed to enter the building, to music from the Dixie Heights band. Also present were the Dixie Heights cheerleaders and a contingent of students from St. Henry Grade School, who led the group in the pledge of allegiance.

The new store occupies 100,709 square feet, 96,217 square feet in the main store, and 8.000 square feet in the wine and spirits store. It is not considered a super store, but it is bigger than the old store across the street, and a bright and shiny addition to the city, one the site of the old Kmart store.

“This is really important for the entire community,” Mayor Link emphasized. “It is updated, modernistic, and offering things like Starbucks, where people can come in, enjoy, and sit and talk. But at the same time, I am pleased that everybody is being served. It is a good day in the city.”