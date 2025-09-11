City of Florence plans annual Arbor Day celebration September 20 at Government Center

The City of Florence has announced its Arbor Day Celebration to honor the beauty and significance of trees in the community.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Florence Government Center, located at 8100 Ewing Blvd. in Florence from 10 a.m. to noon.

Arbor Day is a tradition that recognizes the vital role trees play in the environment and quality of life. The City of Florence was named a 2024 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. This is the city’s 33rd consecutive year to receive the honor.

Florence achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The City of Florence also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

This year’s celebration will include tree planting activities, a brief history of Arbor Day, a reading of the City’s Arbor Day Proclamation and a free lunch. The event is free and all are welcome to join in the festivities.

City of Florence