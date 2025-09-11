Obesity is a health problem for 38% of Kentucky adults; here’s what to do about it

By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

The focus of September’s “Our Healthy Kentucky Home” initiative is obesity, which is a major concern in Kentucky.

“Obesity is a complex and costly chronic disease with many contributing factors,” Health Secretary Steven Stack said at a press conference. “However, if you struggle with your weight, there is good news. By incorporating simple and achievable lifestyle changes into your daily routine, you have the power to reduce your weight and reach your full potential to help manage your weight.”

Stack explained that obesity is defined as having a body mass index, or BMI, over 30. People are considered to be overweight if their BMI is between 25 and 30. BMI is a medical screening tool that is a measure of body fat based on height and weight.

According to the 2022 Kentucky Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, 38% of Kentucky’s adults reported being obese. Another 32% reported that they were overweight, though not obese. Nationally, one in five children and two in five adults struggle with obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To address obesity, Stack said it is important to maintain a balanced diet.

“A good weight management meal plan includes a variety of healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy. It also includes a variety of protein foods such as lean meats, poultry, eggs, nuts and seeds,” he said. “Your diet should also be low in added sugars, sodium, saturated and trans fats, and should stay within your daily calorie needs.”

According to the 2022 BRFSS, 45% of Kentucky adults reported they eat fruit less than once a day and 20% reported they eat vegetables less than once a day.

Stack encouraged Kentuckians to go to www.myplate.gov to learn how to create a healthy meal plan.

He also encouraged Kentuckians to participate in daily physical activity as a way to decrease the risk of obesity related conditions such as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and more. In Kentucky, 26% of adults reported in the survey that they did not exercise.

“You don’t need special skills or equipment to stay active,” he said. “Everyday activities like walking your dog or using the stairs can boost your health. It’s important to try a variety of different activities to find ones you really enjoy. If you like an activity, you’re more likely to stick with it.”

He also called it “essential” be be socially engaged when you are on a weight loss journey.

“Surrounding yourself with supportive friends and family can help you stay accountable and help you maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

The Our Healthy Kentucky Home website includes links to several obesity resources, including ones related to nutrition, exercise and strategies for weight loss.

The key goals of the state’s year-long campaign are for Kentuckians to eat two servings of fruits and vegetables daily, to exercise at least 30 minutes three times per week, and to engage with others and stay connected.