Covington Neighborhood Collaborative announces 2025 Beautification Award winners

The Covington Neighborhood Collaborative (CNC), a community advocacy organization representing the interests of Covington’s 18 neighborhoods, announced the winners of the 2025 Covington Beautification Awards at a ceremony at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park. Event photos are online at at www.covingtoncnc.org

“The event was a success and provided a fun way to celebrate residents from all over the city who do everything they can to make their neighborhoods—and Covington as a whole—a more attractive place to live and do business,” said CNC Chair Bil Spicer.

Mayor Ron Washington attended and spoke about the importance of community pride and volunteerism. Together with Spicer, he presented each honoree with a Beautification Award banner and certificate.

This year’s awards recognized 20 residents and business owners for notable landscaping, façade improvements, and renovations across Covington’s neighborhoods.

2025 Beautification Award Honorees

• Austinburg: Gherold and Luz Cox • Botany Hills: Susan Haggard • Central Business District: Galaxie, Thor Morgan • Eastside: Sam Connor and Autumn Boland • Helentown: Chelsea Johnson • Historic Licking Riverside: Mike and Cara Lonneman • Kenton Hills: Angela Slusher and Connie Anast • Latonia: JoAnn Mueller; Janna and Christopher Ising • Levassor Park: Zach and Amber Schmidt • Lewisburg: Lisa and Michael Lange • MainStrasse: James Grant and Leslie Herbert • Monte Casino: Jeff Guidugli and Thies Simpson • Mutter Gottes: Neighborhood Team (New Marker); John Boh • Old Seminary Square: Michael Wilson • Peaselburg: Neighborhood Team (Planters); Aaron Galvin and Hillary Thomas, Ronnie’s Corner Market • South Covington: Erica and Lewis Sauser • Wallace Woods: Kristin and Justin Gifford • Westside: Derek Warner and Matthew Higgins

The Covington Neighborhood Collaborative meets on the first Thursday of each month at The Center for Great Neighborhoods, located at 321 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Covington. Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, visit www.covingtoncnc.org.

Covington Neighborhood Collaborative