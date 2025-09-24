More hours of darkness increase risk to those at the roadside, AAA safety recommendations

As summer comes to an end, drivers are reminded that as the days grow shorter, the risk to those working at the roadside increases dramatically. Statistics indicate that more than 75% of all roadside deaths occur after dark.

With that in mind, AAA is urging all drivers to abide by ‘Move Over’ laws in effect in all 50 states, which requires that motorists slow down, and if safe to do so, move over a lane, away from all first responders, including AAA and other tow drivers, working at the roadside to keep everyone safe.

In Kentucky, the law includes not only first responders, but all roadside workers as well as disabled vehicles displaying flashing lights or similar warning signal at the roadside. Those who do not abide by the law face up to $500 in fines and up to 30 days in jail.

“There is no overstating the importance of abiding by the Move Over law, not just for the protection of first responders, but for the safety of anyone stranded at the roadside, including motorists in disabled vehicles,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, Manager, Public and Government Affairs, AAA Blue Grass. “As the seasons change, bringing more hours of darkness, drivers are reminded to practice good driving behaviors to keep everyone safe at the roadside. Never get behind the wheel impaired and always avoid driving distracted.”

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System previously analyzed by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, almost 2,000 people were killed in roadside crashes over the five-year period from 2017-2021, and nearly 1,500 of those deaths occurred after dark.

In Kentucky, 27 people lost their lives in roadside crashes between 2017 and 2021, more roadside fatalities than over half of all states for that time period. Of those killed, 20 of the fatal crashes in the commonwealth occurred after dark.

Safety reminders for drivers, night or day:

• Remain alert, avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving. • Never drive too fast for conditions, such as wet or icy roadways and poor visibility due to darkness or inclement weather. Just because you aren’t over the speed limit doesn’t mean you aren’t driving too fast for current conditions. • Stay alert for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, maintenance crews or disabled vehicles are at the side of the road. • When you see these situations, always slow down. If safe to do so, also move over a lane, away from people and vehicles stopped at the roadside.

“The lives of our first responders and those they are trying to help, rest on the decisions you make behind the wheel,” Weaver Hawkins adds. “Please slow down, move over and take extra precautions, especially after dark.”

AAA Blue Grass