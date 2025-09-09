CPE announces new 2025-26 Leadership exChange cohort includes four from NKY

The Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), selected over 30 campus representatives to participate in its 2025-26 Leadership exChange program.

The members, which includes four from NKY, convened recently at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) offices in Versailles. Speaker Jack Hess from Civic Lab, a national nonprofit institute, facilitated the first session, which emphasized the importance of systemwide approaches in higher education.

The Leadership exChange is a year-long program that provides comprehensive skills and tools to help faculty and staff lead strategic change initiatives, foster innovation and drive continuous improvement on campus. Throughout the program, participants learn and use student-centered approaches to design solutions that improve student success outcomes.

“We are so excited to welcome this new cohort of leaders who are committed to advancing student success across Kentucky,” Dr. Lilly Massa-McKinley, CPE’s Assistant Vice President and KYSSC Director, said. “The Leadership exChange will equip them with the tools to drive meaningful change on their campuses and ultimately create more opportunities for students to thrive.”

More than 30 campus leaders from public, private and KCTCS institutions will take part in workshops and a Community of Practice, culminating in a capstone project. Members of the second Leadership exChange cohort are:

• Cheryl Akins, Campbellsville University

• Shanna Ballard, Owensboro Community and Technical College

• Ryan Benjamin, Transylvania University

• Donna Besant, Morehead State University

• Jennifer Boles, Gateway Technical and Community College

• Chris Butcher, Eastern Kentucky University

• James Catchen, Thomas More University

• Lisa Cox, Eastern Kentucky University

• Brian Cusato, Centre College

• Teri Daniel, Thomas More University

• Emily Jo Davis, Eastern Kentucky University

• Kade Gambill, Murray State University

• Jordan Garner, Murray State University

• Jen Goodin, Campbellsville University

• Ashley Hill, Transylvania University

• Jessica Kern, Maysville Community and Technical College

• Kevin Lambert, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College

• Jerisia Lamons, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

• Misty Litton, Morehead State University

• Jackie McNatt, Bellarmine University

• Kausha Miller, Bluegrass Community and Technical College

• Jane Mostue, Spalding University

• Anita Nelums, Bluegrass Community and Technical College

• Darryl Parker, Senior Fellow, KYSSC-CPE

• David Potter, Senior Coordinator, Kentucky Office of Adult Education

• Shane Remond, Eastern Kentucky University

• Rachel Rogers, Morehead State University

• Tamara Russell, Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Mackenzie Scroggy, Southern Kentucky Outreach Counselor, KHEAA

• Leonard Thomas, Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Brandon Thompson, Northern Kentucky University

• David Travis, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

• Hannah White, University of Louisville

• Fallon Willoughby, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

Cohort members will also hear from national speakers, including:

• Juliette Price, National Association of System Heads (NASH)

• Lena Blackstock, Process/Practice Studio

• Dana Jackson, Dana Jackson Consulting

• Nicole McWhirter, SOVA

To learn more about the Leadership exChange, visit https://cpe.ky.gov/ourwork/kyssc-ldrshipexchange.html.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education