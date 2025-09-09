Kenton County’s Age Well Initiative to host four community workshops on key issues facing seniors

The Kenton County Age Well Initiative is hosting a four-part workshop series this fall to explore how the community can better support residents. The series, Aging Well in Kenton County, will bring together professionals, caregivers, older adults and community members to discuss the future of long-term care, housing, community life and transportation.

Each workshop will feature breakout sessions where participants identify community strengths, explore gaps, and generate strategies for collaboration. Feedback will directly inform the upcoming 5-Year Plan on Aging for Kenton County.

All workshops will be hosted at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center, located at 3861 Olympic Blvd. in Erlanger. Each session will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Workshop schedule:

• Long-term care and caregiving (Monday, Sept. 22)

Co-hosted by the Senior Resource Center of NKY, this workshop focuses on home & community-based services, family caregiving, navigation & information services and residential care.

• Housing (Monday, Oct. 6)

Co-hosted by the Planning and Development Services of Kenton County, this workshop focuses on housing stock, zoning policies and income-aligned programs to support aging.

• Community life (Tuesday, Oct. 21)

Co-hosted by the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, this workshop focuses on social programming, information dissemination and digital literacy efforts that support older adults’ wellbeing.

• Transportation (Monday, Nov. 3)

Co-hosted by the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK), this workshop focuses on transportation demand, fixed-route transit access and age-friendly accessibility.

The workshops aim to connect initiative leaders directly with professionals within aging services, housing, transportation, healthcare, recreation and planning industries, as well as Kenton County residents.

Funded by the Kenton County Fiscal Court, the Age Well Initiative seeks to address the growing needs of Kenton County’s population by involving residents directly in shaping how their community will support them in the coming years. The project is being speared by the Erickson School of Aging Studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

For more information, see the Center for Community, Innovation and Aging at the Erickson School of Aging Studies’ website.