Secretary of State reports ‘Other’ continues to outpace Republican, Democrats in voter registration

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced voter registration grew in August, with Kentuckians registering under “other” political affiliations outpacing Republican and Democratic registrations combined, for the sixth consecutive month.

With the August results, Republican registration now constitutes 47 percent of the electorate in Kentucky, with 1,585,624 voters. Republican registration rose by 1,467, a .09 percent increase.

Democratic registration currently accounts for 42 percent of the state’s registered voters, with 1,387,630 voters. Democratic registration fell by 1,128, a .08 percent decrease.

There are 366,406 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration jumped by 1,867, a .51 percent increase.

“As candidates start filing with us for the 2026 elections in two months, I hope they note the trend of voters asserting their independence,” Adams said.

In August, a total of 4,559 voters were removed from the voter rolls. The vast majority of them, 3,590, were due to deaths, 429 who had felony convictions, 416 individuals who moved out of state, 53 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 51 people who were adjudged mentally incompetent, 13 duplicate registrations, and 7 non-citizens.

Remember, that while there is no General Election in Kentucky this year, in 2026, Kentucky voters will have plenty of races where they can voice their choices. Among them, the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Mitch McConnell of Louisville. The 83-year-old, who has been in that office since 1985 and is the longest serving U.S. Senator in Kentucky history, has announced he is not seeking an eighth term.

In addition, Kentucky’s six Congressional seats, all 100 in the Kentucky House and the even-numbered state Senate districts will also appear on the ballot next year.

Other dates to know: the last day to change your political party is Dec. 31, 2025. The filing deadline for the 2026 primary is Jan. 9. The primary election is May 19, although there will be three days of early in-person voting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 14-16) prior to Election Day.