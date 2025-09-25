Duke Energy selects three high-potential industrial sites for its 2025 Site Readiness Program

Duke Energy selected three properties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky for inclusion in its 2025 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to start, expand or relocate their operations.

Bringing investment and jobs to Ohio and Kentucky: Since 2010, Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program has evaluated 42 sites in Ohio and Kentucky. Twenty companies have selected and committed to growing on sites that have been through the program.

Those companies are bringing over $2 billion capital investments and 5,400 new jobs for Ohio and Kentucky. Examples of companies include Coca-Cola, Carvana, Shape Corp. and Niagara Bottling.

The three properties in Ohio and Kentucky included in its 2025 Site Readiness Program are:

1. Frick Family Farms in Monroe, Ohio (Butler County)

2. Union Ren Farms in Middletown, Ohio (Warren County)

3. Commonwealth Commerce Center in Northern Kentucky (Pendleton County)

The Duke Energy Site Readiness Program sparks economic growth by helping communities understand what steps to take in order to make their sites more competitive. In turn, this results in new jobs and a new tax base.

Under the program, Duke Energy works with consultant Site Selection Group and local engineering firm Bayer Becker. It also partners closely with REDI Cincinnati and BE NKY Growth Partnership, as well as with local community governments and other utilities.

“Economic development is vital to the future growth and prosperity of our region. Our Site Readiness Program is one example of the proactive economic development initiatives that Duke Energy pursues to help spark investment in the communities we serve,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We appreciate our collaboration with local partners and developers as we work to bring more jobs to the region and make Greater Cincinnati a place in which people want to work and live.”

In 2024 alone, the company helped recruit $548 million in new capital investment and over 1,000 jobs across Ohio and Kentucky.