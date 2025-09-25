Kenton Co. Library to host yard-sale swap, Taylor Swift-inspired engagement party this weekend

Shake it off, Swifties and bargain hunters – this weekend is your chance to swap all too well-loved items before the holidays and dance the night away at a Taylor-inspired engagement party.

The Kenton County Public Library is hosting a community yard-sale swap at the Latonia Branch and The Wedding You’re Not Invited To at the Covington Branch. Both events are free and open to the public.

“The Wedding You’re Not Invited To,” a Taylor Swift engagement party, is Friday, Sept. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Covington Branch. The after-hours event, best suited for ages 9+, will feature music from every era, games, food and a bracelet-making activity. No registration is required.

The Latonia Community Yard Swap is Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Latonia Branch. Residents are encouraged to bring gently used items to swap. Items may be dropped off Friday, Sept. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Items left at the end of the swap will be donated to a local charity. Accepted items include youth apparel, furniture, working electronics, garden and hobby supplies, office supplies, tools, toys and games and sporting goods. Items not accepted include adult clothing, pianos, trash, broken electronics, rusty or moldy items and tires.

A Kenton County Public Library card is required to shop at this event.

Anyone living in Kentucky or Cincinnati can obtain a KCPL card by presenting an ID with their current address or an ID and a piece of mail with their current address.

“Our programmers work hard to offer something for everyone, from book lovers and bargain hunters to Swifties ready for an enchanted evening,” said Gina Stegner, interim public relations manager. “And just so you know, 13×2 is 26 — the perfect date to celebrate Taylor and Travis’ love story.”

More information about both events is available at kentonlibrary.org/events.

Kenton County Public Library