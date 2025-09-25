Registration is now open for NAMI NKY’s annual walk fundraiser October 11 at Pioneer Park

Staff report

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Kentucky (NAMI NKY) is now accepting registrations for its annual walk fundraiser Saturday, October 11.

The walk will be held at at Pioneer Park, located at 3952 Madison Avenue in Covington, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual event is the primary fundraiser for NAMI NKY and helps support the free education services and support groups provided for individuals living with mental illness and their families and friends in the eight counties of NAMI’s Northern Kentucky region — Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton Counties.

“The funds raised are important to our continuing capacity to provide our free services in Northern Kentucky,” said Danei Edelen, executive director of NAMI Northern Kentucky. “We seek to build and develop a welcoming and active support community, and this walk is a significant part of that process.”

Sarah Nichols, who participated in the walk last year, recalled how much she the event after her sister encouraged her to join the event. Nichols said participating in the walk introduced her to others who had either struggled themselves or supported loved ones through mental illness, along with the wealth of information, resources and classes offered through NAMI NKY.

“I’ve lived with mental illness for about 20 years and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 23, shortly after having my first child,” Nichols said. “That experience (the walk) motivated me to volunteer with NAMI, an incredibly rewarding decision. I’m proud to return this year to continue supporting the cause and giving back.”

Advance registration for individual walkers and teams, along with an online donation form, is available at namiwalks.org/northernkentucky.

On-site check-in and registration will open at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:15 a.m. A puppet show for kids, along with lunch, will be provided at noon.

For more information, visit namiwalks.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Kentucky