Edgewood Kroger to celebrate grand opening weekend with special events beginning Friday

The Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger will celebrate the grand opening of the new Edgewood Kroger Marketplace located at 3073 Dixie Hwy on Friday, September 19.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the celebration beginning at 7:30 a.m. featuring Kroger leadership, Edgewood Mayor John Link and a performance by the Dixie Heights High School Marching Band.

An investment of $25 million, the marketplace will be anchored by the new 6,500 sq. foot Kroger Delicatessen featuring an assortment of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options from a chef-developed menu with signature sandwiches created from house-roasted meats in a customized Carvery specially made in France.

“We are enthusiastic about bringing this first-of-its-kind delicatessen concept to the community inspired by restaurants and the classic neighborhood deli,” said Jake Cannon, Cincinnati/Dayton division president for Kroger. “We know that customers continue to look for affordable, restaurant quality options to feed their families. This new deli will be an experience full of warm hospitality where customers can pull up a chair – both counter and high-top seating – and enjoy a clear view of our chefs cooking in the open kitchen environment.”

The Kroger Delicatessen will feature the following:

• Flavorful, juicy, house-roasted meats from the Carvery such as rotisserie chicken, roast beef, roast turkey, roasted pork loin, and braised beef • Carvery sandwiches such as Steakhouse (House-roasted beef, sharp cheddar, and zesty horseradish on fresh bread), Italian Pork Philly (Sliced house-roasted pork, broccoli rabe, provolone, and banana peppers on fresh bread), Portobello Mushroom Panini (Roasted portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pesto, and balsamic on focaccia) and more. • Fresh Deli Sandwiches such as Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad, Ham and Cheese, Chicken Pesto, along with Bacon, Egg and Cheese and Egg and Cheese breakfast sandwich options • Regular and Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwiches • Made-to-order sandwiches your way with fresh deli meats and cheeses, sauces, and toppings • Warm comforting homestyle sides such as roasted sweet potatoes, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese • Bright, fresh sides and salads to bring your meal to life such as Couscous Salad,Beet and Farro Salad, Cobb Salad, Kroger original Smokehouse Chips and more

Customers can select a variety of prepared and fresh, made-to-order offerings from the Kroger Delicatessen in-store at the counter or self-serve kiosks, Kroger App or Kroger.com.

The Edgewood Kroger Marketplace will also feature Murray’s Cheese and Private Selection by Snowfox Sushi stations along with apparel, a fuel center, a wine and spirits shop, and expanded grocery selection.

“Our significant investment in Northern Kentucky with this new location and servicesrepresents our ongoing commitment to the local community which we’ve be part of since 1988,” said Cannon. “We are excited to unveil the new look and design of the store which will bring more fresh food and product selections for customers as well as increased job opportunities and economic growth.”

Doors will officially open at 8 a.m. and the first 150 customers will receive a $20 Kroger gift card. Product samples, giveaways and more will also be available during the grand opening weekend.

Edgewood Kroger Marketplace grand opening weekend events:

Friday, September 19

• 7:30 a.m.: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Ceremony to feature the Dixie Heights High School Marching Band and special community donation in recognition of September as Hunger Action Month • 8 a.m.: Doors open to the public

The first 150 customers in line can receive a $20 Kroger Gift Card. • 11 a.m. – NOON: Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Appearance

Stephenson will team up with Coke to greet local baseball fans. Photos only will be permitted. • NOON – 2 p.m.: Mama DePandi Pasta Cooking Demo featuring Bill Rancic

American entrepreneur, Bill Rancic, will host a cooking demo featuring Mama DePandi, a new Italian pasta and sauces developed from the family recipes of wife and entertainment journalist and television personality, Giuliana Rancic. The products will be featured in the new Murray’s Cheese section of the Kroger Delicatessen.

Saturday, September 20

• 10 a.m. – NOON: Hall of Fame Reds Broadcaster, Marty Brennaman Appearance

Brennaman will greet local baseball fans and autograph a limited number of Cincinnati Reds Bobbleheads.

Cincinnati/Dayton Kroger Division