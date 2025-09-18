Tri-State Trails, CORA seek community feedback on Northern Kentucky Regional Trails Plan

Tri-State Trails and the Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance (CORA) are inviting the public to provide feedback on the Northern Kentucky Regional Trails Plan, a collaborative study to connect Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties through a unified network of paved and natural surface trails.

Two in-person public open houses and one virtual session will be hosted to present proposed trail corridors and destinations. The same information will be presented at each session, and the project team will be available to answer questions and gather input. An online survey is available for the public to provide written feedback. The survey will be open from September 22 through October 24, giving residents across Northern Kentucky an opportunity to weigh in on which connections matter most.

Public input sessions will be hosted on the following dates:

• Monday, September 22 – 6-7:30 p.m. at the Boone County Historic Courthouse, located at 2988 Washington Street in Burlington • Monday, September 29 – 6-7:30 p.m. at the Campbell County Public Library, Newport Branch, located at 901 E. 6th Street in Newport • Thursday, October 2 – 6-7 p.m. Virtual Session via Zoom; register online at tristatetrails.org/nky-regional-trails-plan to receive a Zoom link

The Northern Kentucky Regional Trails Plan marks the first time Tri-State Trails and CORA – the region’s two leading trail organizations – have proactively planned paved and natural surface trail opportunities in collaboration with one another. The proposed trail network is designed to provide continuous routes that connect neighborhoods, parks, schools, and job centers, while offering flexible options for people walking, biking, hiking, and exploring the outdoors. Building on the momentum created by many local partners to build regional trails and bikeways in Northern Kentucky, the plan articulates thirteen visionary multi-use trail corridors to link communities across Boone, Campbell, and Kenton Counties.

“Regional corridors like Riverfront Commons, Licking River Greenway, and CVG Loop Trail have created the initial backbones of the paved network that this plan aims to connect,” said Wade Johnston, Executive Director of Tri-State Trails. “When you provide people with safe and accessible options for walking and biking, they find ways to be more physically active in their daily lives.”

The plan also introduces the concept of a braided trail network, which is an interconnected system of multi-use pathways and natural surface trails that link communities, expand active transportation options, create new recreation opportunities, and spur economic growth. Inspired by trail destinations like Bentonville, Boulder, Chattanooga, and Atlanta, the plan demonstrates how regional trail connectivity can enhance access to Northern Kentucky’s scenic natural areas.

“The trails created and stewarded by CORA have made Northern Kentucky a mountain biking destination for locals,” said Jason Reser, Executive Director of CORA. “This plan aims to identify new places for multi-use natural surface trail development and elevate Northern Kentucky’s status to the national and world stage.”

A steering committee of more than 45 local governments, county agencies, and community partners has guided the planning process since March 2025, reviewing existing conditions, refining proposed trail routes, and prioritizing connections across the network.

The project team has aggregated this information into an online StoryMap to explain the vision for the plan, along with an online survey to collect public feedback. The public is encouraged to attend one of the open houses, visit the project website to explore the StoryMap, and complete the survey. Input from the public will help refine the trail concepts and guide future planning efforts.

The Northern Kentucky Regional Trails Plan has been generously supported by OneNKY Alliance member companies, in addition to other community and business members.

Learn more at tristatetrails.org.

Tri-State Trails