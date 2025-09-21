First Lady Britainy Beshear honors education programs during Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear recognized recent enrollment gains in Kentucky adult education programs and celebrated top-performing service providers during a recent National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week celebration in Frankfort.

Enrollment in Kentucky’s adult education and family literacy programs — including GED instruction, workforce preparation, workplace training, integrated education and training, English language acquisition and postsecondary education preparation — increased by 19% during the 2025 state fiscal year. Adult education in Kentucky also achieved significant improvement in its statewide measurable skills rate – from 55.89% in program year 2023 to 63.75% in program year 2024.

“Education opens doors for Kentuckians of all ages, and thanks to the hard work of Team Kentucky and the dedicated providers we’re celebrating today, more of our people are on the pathway to a brighter future,” said Beshear.

“The numbers reflect notable improvements in instruction, learner engagement and program effectiveness across all adult education providers,” said John Gregory, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Adult Education. “We remain dedicated in providing services that empower Kentuckians to achieve their educational and career goals.”

Gov. Andy Beshear proclaimed National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week to recognize achievements and raise awareness of the importance of adult education and family literacy. The following Kentucky adult education providers were honored at the event:

• No. 1 Local Educational Agency – Jessamine County Board of Education

• No. 1 Institution of Higher Education – Madisonville Community College

• No. 1 Nonprofit Agency – Laurel County Literacy Council Inc.

• No. 1 Consortium – Kentucky Educational Development Corp.

Family Literacy Champion

• Kentucky Educational Development Corp. and Thorn Hill Education Center

Program of Excellence

• Jessamine County Board of Education

• Newport Independent Schools

• Owensboro Community & Technical College

• Kentucky Educational Development Corp.

• West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Since Gov. Beshear made GED testing free in 2020, more than 26,000 Kentuckians have taken advantage of the free initiative, with 15,375 certificates issued. In fiscal year 2025, Kentucky issued 3,108 GED certificates, an increase of approximately 2% over the previous year. The Commonwealth’s GED pass rate of 79% eclipses the national rate by 5%.

Adult education services are available in all 120 counties of the Commonwealth. Learn more about Kentucky adult education opportunities at kyae.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet