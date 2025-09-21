Kroger Wellness Festival returns September 26-27 with two days of fitness, food, music and more

The Kroger Wellness Festival will make its return to downtown Cincinnati Sept. 26-27 with two full days of fitness, food, music and inspiration.

More than 50 programs across five stages will bring together world-class athletes, celebrity chefs, medical experts, entertainers and wellness advocates to showcase the latest in nutrition, fitness, mental health and self-care.

Headlining the festival are two free concerts presented by The Campbell’s Company: The All-American Rejects on Friday and Third Eye Blind on Saturday.

Friday’s concert will feature The All-American Rejects at 5:30 p.m. on the vitaminwater stage. The iconic pop/rock band has chart-topping hits including “Swing, Swing,” “Move Along,” “Dirty Little Secret,” and “Gives You Hell.”

Saturday’s concert will feature Third Eye Blind at 5:30 p.m. on the vitaminwater stage. The San Francisco rock band has numerous global hits including, “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” “Never Let You Go,” and “How’s It Going to Be.”

Celebrity and professional athlete appearances:

• Rob Lowe – Hollywood icon, New York Times bestselling author, podcaster and philanthropist, speaking on nutrition, purpose, and cancer advocacy • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli – world-renowned chef and one of Food Network’s top stars, leading a cooking showdown with five surprise ingredients • Alex Rodriguez – World Series Champion and Co-Chairman of the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, speaking on resilience and staying in the game • Laurie Hernandez – two-time Olympic medalist and NBC Sports analyst, discussing leadership and overcoming challenges • Joel McHale – actor, comedian and television host, leading a wellness trivia game show • Allyson Felix – eleven-time Olympic medalist, maternal advocate, and entrepreneur, discussing her incredible journey with Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz • Dustin Poirier – philanthropist and MMA star, sharing personal stories of purpose and health • Ted Karras – starting center for the Cincinnati Bengals and co-founder of The Cincy Hat Foundation, highlighting his work to support people with different abilities and his commitment to local families • Jimmy & Robin Burrow – leaders of the Joe Burrow Foundation, discussing their charitable impact and transforming food accessibility for communities

The festival will also feature local personalities including Baseball Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman, Chef Christian Gill, Chef Jordan Brauninger, pianist/vocalist Ricky Nye, multi-media host DJ ETrayn, Jon Jon of iHeartMedia and many other Cincinnati media favorites.

Interactive program highlights:

• Kroger Associate Bag-Off Competition

• Stretching and balance session with Cincinnati Ballet Artistic Director Cervilio Miguel Amador

• Family self-defense clinic with Club MMA

• Grazing board, floral design and gratitude-writing workshops

• Silent disco led by a music therapist

• Kids’ programming like Defy Gravity crafts and School of Rock youth performances

• Cooking, tasting demos including breadmaking, olive oil tasting and better-for-you beer tasting

• Fitness classes ranging from pilates to pickleball

“The Kroger Wellness Festival is designed to meet people where they are – whether that’s learning how to eat healthier, finding new ways to manage stress or looking for fun ways to incorporate wellness into their everyday routine,” said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “We’re excited about the celebrities who are joining us and the uplifting panels that are happening during the weekend.”

The festival will take place on Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Admission is free and open to the public.

