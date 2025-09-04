Five venture capital firms to ‘call SparkHaus home’; open house set for September 22

SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky’s new hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, announced today five leading venture capital firms will call the space home.

The firms – eGateway Capital, Keyhorse Capital, Fireroad Ventures, Commonwealth Seed Capital and the Kentucky Angel Collective – represent a diverse mix of investors dedicated to fueling startup growth across the region.

“These investors bring not only capital but also deep expertise, networks and mentorship to our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Blue North Executive Director Dave Knox said. “Having them share the same halls with local founders will spark conversations, create collisions and open doors to opportunities that will accelerate growth across Northern Kentucky and beyond.”

About the firms:

• eGateway Capital is a venture capital firm focused on technology and innovation, eGateway Capital invests in late-stage venture and early growth-stage companies that have the potential to transform industries and scale globally. With $120 million raised, eGateway ranks as Kentucky’s largest venture capital firm.

• Keyhorse Capital, an initiative of the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation (KSTC), invests seed and early-stage venture capital to support entrepreneurs building and scaling innovative companies and bringing value to Kentucky. One of the most active seed funds in the region, Keyhorse/KSTC is supported by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

• Fireroad Ventures is a pre-seed fund backing founders building applied AI and automation solutions that strengthen human-centric businesses. With decades of operator experience, the team focuses on hands-on support and founder well-being. The firm’s inaugural $5 million fund closed last year.

• Commonwealth Seed Capital is a Kentucky-based venture fund that makes equity investments in early-stage technology companies, Commonwealth Seed Capital focuses on startups that drive innovation and economic development within the Commonwealth. The firm has invested more than $40 million in Kentucky businesses.

• Kentucky Angel Collective is a network of angel investors committed to supporting Kentucky entrepreneurs. The Kentucky Angel Collective provides early funding and mentorship to help founders turn bold ideas into thriving businesses. Kentucky Angel Collective officially launched in June 2025.

In addition, Connetic Ventures — located just across the street from SparkHaus — will have a routine presence within the space as both a founding sponsor and corporate coworking member. Connetic leverages its own artificial intelligence software, named Wendal, to remove bias in how startups are evaluated and funded. Their involvement underscores the collaborative energy building in Covington, with investors both inside and around SparkHaus working together to champion local founders.

Located at 727 Madison Avenue in Covington, SparkHaus is the product of a partnership between Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority and Blue North. SparkHaus will be a one-stop shop for Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurs, offering the resources needed to launch the next generation of community-changing companies.

Tenants will begin moving into the space Sept. 8, with a grand opening celebration slated for Monday, Sept. 22. To register for the event, click here.