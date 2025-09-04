University of Kentucky, LifeSciKY partner to advance life sciences innovation in Kentucky

By Lindsay Travis

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky, through UK Innovate, has a new partnership with LifeSciKY, a nonprofit life sciences incubator, to accelerate innovation, research translation, startup growth and bioeconomy ecosystem development across Kentucky.

LifeSciKY focuses on connecting innovations with critical resources — from affordable lab space and state-of-the-art equipment to collaborative partnerships and networking opportunities. The goal is to help accelerate science, entrepreneurism, education and economic development to empower innovators with the critical resources and connections they need to bring their work to life. Importantly, LifeSciKY aims to support Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati region to become an engine for company and talent recruitment and job creation helping to drive the Kentucky life sciences ecosystem.

“This partnership represents a critical next step in building a connected innovation corridor for Kentucky,” said Ian McClure, UK HealthCare vice president for innovation and UK Innovate executive director. “By linking the research excellence of UK with the translational capacity and infrastructure provided by LifeSciKY, we are helping ensure discoveries made in Kentucky can grow into companies, jobs and real-world impact right here at home.”

“We have a shared vision to grow the life science ecosystem in Kentucky. We are excited by the many possibilities this collaboration holds, knowing the power of industry-university partnerships. LifeSciKY can serve as a conduit for continued innovative excellence for research impact and startup growth,” said Christin Godale, Ph.D., executive director of LifeSciKY.

UK and LifeSciKY will work together to:

• Enhance statewide access to life science labs and innovation spaces • Map life science innovation and bioeconomy resources across the state • Identify gaps in Kentucky’s life sciences ecosystem • Gather regional stakeholders to create a density of connected resources that will attract talent and generate engagement and investments • Offer opportunities for trainees in the life sciences innovation process

“This is an investment in Kentucky’s future,” McClure said. “From economic development to talent retention to health impact, we are positioning the Commonwealth as a competitive leader in life sciences innovation.”

This partnership will also work to support UK’s Advancing Kentucky Together Network, which seeks to expand the university’s efforts to address health, education and workforce needs across the Commonwealth. UK has existing health-focused partnerships in the region through the UK College of Medicine-Northern Kentucky Campus, working with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Northern Kentucky University to train the next generation of physicians.

As complementary to this network, the partnership aims to convene other collaborators and lead development of a Kentucky bio alliance focused on connecting industry and innovation resources across the life sciences landscape statewide.

This UK-LifeSciKY partnership expands the university’s innovation footprint in the region by adding new lab space, startup support and innovation programming that strengthen Kentucky’s growing life sciences ecosystem.

LifeSciKY will soon open its flagship 15,000-square-foot wet lab incubator at the OneNKY Center in Covington.

The grand opening is 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 12.

The public is invited to attend and learn more about the facility and its role as a hub for biosciences entrepreneurship and discovery. More information about the event is available at nkyport.org.