Florence logistics provider Commercial Transport Inc. continues growth despite market volatility

By Lorelei Smillie

NKyTribune reporter

Since its inception as a freight brokerage and logistics services provider in 2011, Commercial Transport Inc. has navigated turbulence caused by energy price fluctuation, global trade shifts, and consumer demand. Now, the company is looking to maintain steady business despite recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

“The tariffs have made things more difficult,” said Nick Rabe, the chief operating officer of Commercial Transport Inc. “At first it was a struggle, now, it’s turning over a little bit because of the reciprocal tariffs going back and forth. But they will eventually create jobs and boost the economy within the United States.”

Commercial Transport, based in Florence, employs 12 people who manage specialized divisions of the company’s transported goods. They currently work with over 4,000 commercial partners to move merchandise throughout North America.

The freight business has suffered a variety of economic losses over the past five years, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s known as the “great freight recession.” After the pandemic began, consumer demand spiked due to cheap loans and stimulus money. Once the economy cooled, the new trucks and carriers purchased during the boom created overcapacity, leading to the recession.

Although the effects of the pandemic have largely subsided, economic uncertainty and shifting consumer spending patterns continue to challenge the freight industry.

Commercial Transport is currently growing at a rate of 5-10% annually.

“What separates us from our competition is that we offer a variety of different services: specialty services, expedited business, high-value cargo handling, et cetera. We’re able to take a specific problem that a customer has and create a cost-effective solution for them,” Rabe said.

The company’s specialty services have helped it retain a reliable customer base. These include expedited transport and high-value cargo handling, which appeal to clients that need shipments delivered quickly, securely and with minimal risk of disruption.

Unlike other businesses that only deal with large-scale shipments, Rabe said Commercial Transport is willing to transport something as small as a medical stretcher to a hospital as well as larger freight. The company works across sectors including medical and healthcare, produce, apparel and the military.

The company has built relationships with carriers within the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for the past 15 years, which has helped ensure reliable service for their customers. They use an online system with 24/7 real-time tracking, giving customers instant updates on their shipments.

“We’ve established ourselves as one of the top providers of freight brokerage services out there. The communication and relationships that we build with our customers are the things that last,” Rabe said.