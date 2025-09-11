Kenton County Library accepting nominations for 2025 Mary Ann Mongan Literacy Award

When Mary Ann Mongan became the first executive director of the Kenton County Public Library in 1958, she had a vision to make books and learning accessible to everyone. Over her 41 years of leadership, she helped transform the library into a true cornerstone of the community.

Today, the Kenton County Public Library Foundation continues her legacy through the Mary Ann Mongan Literacy Award. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 award, which honors an individual, educator, organization or volunteer who has made an exceptional impact on literacy in Kenton County.

Submitting a nomination is simple. Community members can fill out an online form and share why their nominee deserves to be recognized. Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 31.

The winner will receive a $250 check from the Foundation, an award and a permanent place on the library’s recognition plaque.

“Literacy opens doors, fuels imagination and creates opportunities,” said Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library. “By nominating someone, you are shining a light on the people who strengthen our community through learning.”

Visit kentonlibrary.org to nominate someone or view a list of past winners.

Kenton County Public Library