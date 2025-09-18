Gracie Carol is coming home, bringing her fame and her music with her, to perform at Point/Arc Fest

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

She’s coming home – but this time it’s to work. Gracie Carol, the 2015 graduate of Oak Hills High School is one of seven performers to hit the stage at the Newport Car Barn, (1102 Brighton Street), Saturday, September 27 (4 p.m.-midnight) when The Point/Arc hosts Point/Arc Fest – formerly Boots ‘n Brews.

“It is always so nostalgic coming back (home),” she said. “I love getting to show-off the music and the work I’ve been creating while away from home. There truly is nothing like a hometown show.”

Carol said the last time she played a show with her band at home was at Lori’s Roadhouse (West Chester), last December. She did perform the National Anthem, at the Savannah Bananas baseball game at Great American Ball Park this summer.

The Point Arc Fest – the largest fund raiser of the year for the 53-year-old nonprofit organization –will present a Nashville to Newport theme.

And that suites Carol perfectly.

“I loved singing and performing from such a young age,” she said. “I started singing before I could talk. The very first instrument I fell in love with was a banjo. It was always like music spoke to me and came naturally. I knew I wanted to pursue a music career since I was five years old. My family and I would go to Nashville on vacation growing up. There was no turning back after my first visit.”

She started performing when she signed up for choir and music in the fourth grade.

“I did everything I possibly could performing and singing wise growing up,” said Carol who was raised in Bridgetown, Ohio. “By the time I was 16, I got my very first job to perform at Coney Island Amusement Park as a singer/dancer/entertainer.

“By the time I turned 17, I had an incredible opportunity winning a contest with B-105 (WUBE 105.1 FM) to sing with Keith Urban on his Raise ‘Em Up tour in 2014. Landing me a golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol. I moved to Nashville six-months later.”

Behind Gracie Carol’s music is an untold story. “I grew up with a heart condition,” she said. “I believe I am who I am because of this condition I had a to live a certain way. And that’s by living in love.”

She called Nashville home in 2015, went to school to study the music industry and how to be the CEO of her own company as an artist.

“I moved here to not only show myself what I can do with music, but hopefully to help other people with my message and what I’ve been through along the way.”

As for her music, she started releasing in 2018 – and hasn’t stopped.

“I write country pop music, everything you hear from me is music that I hear in my heart. I try to make what I hear, the stories I have, come to life. Anytime I release a song, it’s what I’m going through at that moment.”

She says her past current releases are all related to her heart condition – and her heart breaks. Her past five songs have a medical storyline. Heart Condition was the title track. “Last year,” she said, “I did a Midwest Heartbreak Tour.”

She’s currently promoting her single – “No One Tells You.” – it’s all about not knowing how to breakup with a relationship and leaving a bad situation. It’s coming out the week before The Point Arc Fest – Sept. 19th.

Tickets for Point Arc Fest may be purchased for $50 at www.thepointarc.org/events. Seven live acts, free valet and food and drinks are all part of the package – as is Gracie Carol.