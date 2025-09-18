NKU Haile College of Business to recognize 2025 Alumni Awards recipients September 23

Northern Kentucky University’s Haile College of Business will recognize three outstanding alumni at its annual Alumni Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Todd W. Best, Brigitte Blom and Garrett Frey will be honored for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to their professions, the university and the community. The ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union Ballroom on NKU’s campus.

“We are proud to celebrate this year’s honorees, who exemplify the values and spirit of the Haile College of Business,” says Dr. Hassan HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business. “Todd, Brigitte and Garrett represent the best of what it means to be an NKU graduate—leaders in business and service who inspire our students and strengthen our community.”

Todd W. Best (’90) is the recipient of the Business Leader of the Year Award, which recognizes an alumnus who has distinguished themselves in their field and serve as an exemplary ambassador for NKU.

Best, a CPA, serves as managing partner of Deloitte’s Cincinnati and Dayton practices and as tax managing partner for Deloitte’s Cincinnati, Dayton and Louisville offices. With more than 36 years at one of the Big Four accounting firms, he has led strategic growth, marketplace expansion and international tax initiatives. Under his leadership, Deloitte has expanded its presence in key markets while guiding clients through complex tax and regulatory environments. He has also been instrumental in preparing the next generation of leaders by mentoring young professionals within the firm.

Best earned his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from NKU. He gives back to the community through his service on the NKU Foundation Board, REDI Cincinnati Board and the United Way, among others.

Brigitte Blom (’05) is the recipient of the Humanitarian of the Year Award, which recognizes an alumnus who demonstrates exceptional leadership and service to NKU and the community through their time, talent and treasure.

Blom is president and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, where she has led statewide efforts to improve education outcomes for more than a decade. With more than 25 years of leadership in education policy, she has served as vice chair of the Kentucky Board of Education, director of public policy at United Way of Greater Cincinnati and as an elected member of the Pendleton County Board of Education. She is recognized for bringing diverse stakeholders together to create bipartisan solutions to some of the state’s toughest challenges. Her work has influenced early childhood education, P-12 policy and higher education reform, impacting thousands of Kentucky students and families. Beyond her professional role, she is a frequent speaker and advocate for public engagement in education policy.

Blom earned dual degrees in economics and international studies from NKU before completing her master’s degree in public policy at the University of Kentucky.

Garrett Frey (’16) is the recipient of the Young Professional of the Year Award, which is presented to an alumnus who has graduated within the past 10 years and has enhanced NKU or the community while distinguishing themselves through professional accomplishments.

Frey is the senior product manager at FREY Municipal Software, a third-generation family business where he leads modernization, sales and marketing initiatives that have increased revenue by more than 30 percent. He previously contributed to several Cincinnati-area startups, including Ahalogy, which was acquired by Quotient Technologies in 2018. At Ahalogy, he helped refine a platform that was later recognized as a leader in influencer marketing solutions. Today, Frey continues to bridge entrepreneurial thinking with family business traditions, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.

Frey earned his degree in innovation and entrepreneurship from NKU’s Haile College of Business, where he was actively involved in student innovation and business competitions. He gained early entrepreneurial experience through ventures like EventSpider, a campus-based events platform he launched while still a student, and by interning at 3DLT, a 3D printing e-commerce startup founded by fellow NKU alumni.

