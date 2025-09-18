Kentuckians urged to take precautions as officials confirm six human cases of West Nile in state

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Public health officials are reporting there have been six human cases of West Nile infections so far this year in Kentucky, one each in six counties; with six other counties having veterinary disease cases or infections in mosquitoes, birds, or other animals have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Through Sept. 16, the six counties with one human case each are Anderson, Daviess, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson and McCreary. Non-human cases have been confirmed in Bourbon, Boyle, Grayson, Jessamine, Lewis and Mercer counties, according to the CDC. Forty states have reported human West Nile cases, totaling 986 nationwide.

Health officials point out:

• West Nile virus is most spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. • Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Severe illness can affect the central nervous symptom and result in hospitalization or death. • No licensed vaccines or medicines are available to prevent or treat West Nile virus disease (West Nile) in people.

The CDC says people get infected with the virus during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall — typically June through October. The number of people diagnosed with West Nile typically peaks in late August to early September.

While most people infected with West Nile do not show any symptoms, some develop severe illness, which can affect the central nervous system or illness that results in hospitalization or death. Symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, or paralysis. Recovery from severe illness can take several weeks or months. Some effects may be permanent.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself and loved ones from West Nile is to prevent mosquito bites:

• Use an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. • Wear long, loose-fitting shirts and pants so it is harder for mosquitoes to bite your skin. • Avoid being outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active. • Use screens on windows and doors or air conditioning, if available, to keep mosquitoes outside.

For more information about West Nile, visit www.cdc.gov.