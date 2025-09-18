Thomas More launches direct admissions agreement with Covington Latin School

Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., joined Covington Latin School (CLS) Head of School Randy Dennis and CLS community members to announce a groundbreaking direct admissions agreement that opens new doors for CLS graduates to attend Thomas More.

Starting with the class of 2026, Thomas More will offer all CLS students who meet admission requirements automatic direct admission to Thomas More and a financial aid package totaling up to $30,000 per year. Based on the 2025-26 tuition, students who earn the full $30,000 will have effectively the same cost to attend Thomas More as their current costs at Covington Latin School.

“As we continue to expand the affiliation between Thomas More University and Covington Latin School, this investment in our students will provide opportunities to advance the benefits of a Catholic Education for our region,” said Dr. Chillo. “This agreement invests in the future of these high-achieving students and removes the financial barrier to a Catholic Liberal Arts education.”

Scholarship Details:

• $27,000 scholarship specific to CLS graduates (provided minimum admission requirements are met) • Up to $2,000 in additional scholarship money based on ACT/SAT scores, using the following schedule: º 26-27 ACT (or equivalent SAT) = $1,000 bonus

º 28-29 ACT (or equivalent SAT) = $1,500 bonus

º 30+ ACT (or equivalent SAT) = $2,000 bonus • $1,000 FAFSA incentive for completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) • Scholarships can be renewed each year for four years, provided students meet eligibility criteria.

“This is a great day for the students at Covington Latin School,” stated Dennis. “Thomas More University has consistently stepped up to the plate for our institution, and this scholarship offering is just another example of their commitment to furthering Catholic education in Northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati Tri-State area.”

Thomas More offers a $2,000 Parochial Promise Award to all students who graduate from a parochial high school. Under the direct admission structure, CLS graduates would not be eligible for this award, as it is already included in the base award offer, but would be eligible to stack other forms of aid, including the sibling/alumni award, veterans award, and athletic aid or cocurricular aid.

