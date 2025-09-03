Habitat For Humanity announces campaign to support Pope Leo Village project in Covington

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati has announced the launch of the Pope Leo Village campaign to construct affordable homes in Covington.

The new, multi-city initiative is sponsored and inspired by an anonymous donor committed to Pope Leo’s vision and commitment to serve others. Greater Cincinnati is the second to launch this initiative after Chicago, the Pope’s original hometown.

The campaign will center on the construction of nine homes in the Botany Hills neighborhood of Covington. The goal of the Pope Leo Village is to inspire and activate young people — and neighbors in Greater Cincinnati — to volunteer and financially support the work of Habitat for Humanity.

“It is an exciting time to witness the first U.S.-born pope,” said Joe Hansbauer, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati.” “When I think about Pope Leo’s first homily, I am inspired by his declaration of this being “the hour of love.” With neighbors who are struggling with the real effects of our region’s affordable housing crisis, it is through bold actions of putting love into action and working alongside one another that we will build a stronger Greater Cincinnati. That is what the Pope Leo Village is all about.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati invites Catholic schools and faith communities to join in this building endeavor. Youth, neighbors, homebuyers, and the wider Greater Cincinnati community will come together to build relationships and create opportunities for affordable homeownership.

Like all Habitat homes, the Covington homes sponsored by the Pope Leo Village campaign are income-restricted to those making 30-80% of the area median income—or between about $3,000 and $7,000 per month for a family of four. Habitat homebuyers will work alongside staff and volunteers to build their homes and will purchase their home with a 0% interest affordable mortgage that is at or below 30% of their income.

The new Covington homes mark a return to Northern Kentucky for Habitat.

“We took a leap of faith with these homes,” Hansbauer said. “When public funding to support a portion of the construction costs didn’t come through, we decided to build anyway in an effort to address the shortage of affordable homes in Northern Kentucky. We are humbled that this anonymous donor came forward to provide critical initial support for these homes and hope that others will join.”

The nine Botany Hills Covington homes will be constructed over the next 18 months and are a part of Habitat Greater Cincinnati’s priority to invest in strengthening neighborhoods and aligns with Northern Kentucky’s strategies to address the ‘missing middle housing’.

Anyone moved by the new U.S.-born pope are welcomed and encouraged to serve others through the Pope Leo Village campaign through donation, fundraising, or by volunteering.

More information on the Pope Leo Village campaign is available at www.habitatcincinnati.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati