Lorraine O’Moore joins BE NKY Growth Partnership as new workforce development manager

BE NKY Growth Partnership has announced Lorraine O’Moore as the organization’s new workforce development manager.

Through the delivery of customized workforce solutions, O’Moore will assist BE NKY in better supporting existing businesses, community partners, and companies looking to make a home in Northern Kentucky.

In 2022, BE NKY launched its Build + Elevate NKY Investor Campaign, which raised more than $4.6 million and established four initiatives integral to continued regional economic prosperity, including addressing the workforce solutions and requirements of tomorrow. O’Moore will work directly with prospective and existing Northern Kentucky companies to understand their workforce needs and create customized talent solutions.

O’Moore will also oversee BE NKY’s strategic investments in K-12 programs that strengthen the region’s future talent pipeline. In May, BE NKY, along with EducateNKY and the Spirit of Construction Foundation, announced $860,000 in investments into three Northern Kentucky education non-profit organizations: Learning Grove’s NaviGo College and Career Prep, Adopt A Class and TradesNKY.

O’Moore brings more than 30 years’ experience in workforce development, most recently as Director of Work-Based Learning at NaviGo.

In this role, she assisted businesses with developing tailored work-based learning programs and robust talent pipelines. She also facilitated soft skills and work readiness training for high school students aligned with industry needs.

During manufacturing month each October, she helped organize tours for students at local manufacturers. In 2024, O’Moore facilitated 25 tours for 605 high school students at 12 manufacturers, including companies such as ZEISS, a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics with U.S. headquarters in Hebron, and Steinhauser, a woman-owned, custom label printing company in Newport.

During her 10 years of working in Northern Kentucky, O’Moore has committed herself to the community. She is a 2022 graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky (LNK), through which she co-chairs LNK’s “Talent Pipeline Day” committee.

She established the NKY College & Career Counselor Network, comprised of K-12, post-secondary, industry and community partners, and was also named “Workforce Professional of the Year” in 2024 by the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board.

O’Moore graduated from the Open University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in developmental and social psychology, and youth perspectives and practices.

“O’Moore’s extensive experience in workforce development and strong relationships within the community and at the region’s corporations make her a highly valuable addition to our economic development team,” said BE NKY Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti. “I look forward to working with her to ensure our region’s workforce has the skills, education, and opportunities they need to thrive in careers at companies in Northern Kentucky.”

