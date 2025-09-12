How to recognize warning signs of head and neck cancer, and steps you can take to minimize risk

Dr. Melina Windon

University of Kentucky

Head and neck cancers affect areas we rely on every day for speaking, breathing, hearing, and eating. These cancers develop in the mouth, throat, voice box, and neck. Understanding the risks and warning signs can help catch these cancers early, when treatments are more effective.

Two main risk factors

For decades, tobacco use was the top risk factor for head and neck cancer. Smoking or chewing tobacco raises your risk. Even secondhand smoke can be harmful.

But in the past 20 years, we’ve learned that human papillomavirus (HPV) has become another major cause. Many people know HPV can cause cervical cancer, but it causes more throat cancers than cervical cancers today. HPV-related throat cancer is now one of the more common cancers we see in our clinics.

Heavy alcohol use is a third major risk factor. People who both smoke and drink heavily face higher risks than those who do just one or the other.

Prevention steps you can take

The best way to lower your risk is to avoid tobacco in all forms. If you currently smoke or use tobacco, talk to your doctor about ways to quit. Many medications and counseling programs can help.

The HPV vaccine offers strong protection against throat cancer. The vaccine works best when given to children between ages 9 and 14, before any exposure to the virus. Both boys and girls should get vaccinated since throat cancer from HPV affects men more often than women. The vaccine has been safely used since 2009.

Good oral care also helps prevent some head and neck cancers. Brush and floss regularly, and see your dentist for routine checkups. Your dentist can spot early changes during oral cancer screenings.

Warning signs to watch for

See a doctor if you notice any of these symptoms that last more than two weeks:

• White or red spots in your mouth or throat that won’t heal

• A lump on your neck that you can feel while shaving or washing

• Voice changes or hoarseness that doesn’t go away

• Trouble swallowing

• Mouth or throat pain that won’t improve

• Any bleeding from your mouth or throat

Many neck lumps turn out to be harmless, but any lump lasting more than two weeks needs to be checked. Sometimes a small lump in the neck is the first sign of a small cancerous tumor in the throat.

Early detection matters

Kentucky has higher rates of head and neck cancer than most other states, making awareness and early detection even more important. When caught early, many head and neck cancers can be treated successfully.

It is important to know that although tobacco and alcohol exposure are risk factors, many patients develop head and neck cancers without significant exposure to tobacco or alcohol. If you notice any warning signs, don’t wait. Talk to your primary care doctor or dentist. They can examine you or refer you to a specialist if needed.

Remember, preventing head and neck cancer starts with the choices we make today. Avoid tobacco, limit alcohol, get the HPV vaccine for your children or discuss the vaccine with your doctor for yourself, and maintain good oral health. These simple steps can make a real difference in lowering your cancer risk.

Dr. Melina Windon, M.D., is a head and neck surgical oncologist at University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center