City of Bellevue becomes latest community to join EducateNKY’s Read Ready initiative

The City of Bellevue has joined a growing movement to strengthen early learning across Northern Kentucky, unanimously passing a resolution to launch Read Ready Bellevue. The initiative is part of a regional Read Ready program, supported by EducateNKY, which works to ensure children from prenatal to age five have the support they need to enter kindergarten ready to succeed.

Bellevue becomes the fifth River City to adopt the initiative, following Covington, Newport, Dayton, and Ludlow. Each city has committed to mobilizing local leaders, schools, libraries, child care providers, and nonprofits in a coordinated effort to improve early learning outcomes.

“Bellevue’s leadership demonstrates the momentum building across our River Cities,” said EducateNKY Vice President of Early Learning and Family Power Dr. Jenny Watson. “When communities step up and make early learning a civic priority, we know children and families thrive. Read Ready Bellevue will build on the city’s unique strengths while connecting to the other river cities for support and collaboration.”

Read Ready Bellevue will establish a local coordinating group to guide the work, bringing together city officials, Bellevue Independent Schools and local organizations. The initiative will focus on aligning resources, supporting families, and creating opportunities for every child to succeed from the very beginning.

“It’s never too early to start developing reading skills, and in Bellevue we believe it takes the whole community to make that happen. When our schools, local businesses, and organizations come together, we can help every child succeed in school and open doors for them to dream bigger and create the best future possible. This effort, led by Educate NKY, shows what’s possible when we all pull in the same direction,” said Mayor of Bellevue, Charlie Cleves.

The Read Ready movement began in Covington, where strong partnerships and citywide commitment led to increased coordination in support of early learning outcomes. Since then, River Cities across Northern Kentucky have adopted the model with support from EducateNKY, creating a connected network that shares data, resources, and best practices.

For more information about Read Ready Bellevue or the regional Read Ready program, visit educatenky.org.

EducateNKY