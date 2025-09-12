State Treasurer reports unclaimed property of more than $40million in Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

Kentucky State Treasurer Mark H. Metcalf has reported the Treasury’s Division of Unclaimed Property is safeguarding:

• $10,897,164.17 in unclaimed property belonging to Campbell County residents;

• $20,800,683.45 in unclaimed assets belonging to residents of Kenton County; and

• $9,295,625.48 in unclaimed assets belonging to residents of Boone County.

“Our mission is simple: to return this money to the people it rightfully belongs to,” said Treasurer Metcalf. “With over $40 million waiting in Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties, I encourage everyone to take a moment to check our system. These are dollars that could make a real difference for families, businesses, and individuals.”

Unclaimed property refers to financial assets that have been left inactive or unclaimed by the owner for a period of time — typically three years.

Afterward, they are transferred to the Treasury for safekeeping.

Examples include:

• Dormant bank accounts

• Unclaimed insurance policies

• Utility deposits

• Stocks and bonds, and

• Safe deposit box contents.

Kentuckians can easily search the Treasury’s online database at www.treasury.ky.gov to see if unclaimed property is owed to them.

Since taking office on January 1, 2024, Treasurer Metcalf has returned a record-breaking $65 million to Kentuckians. He and his team remain committed to safeguarding taxpayer dollars and delivering results for the Commonwealth.

Kentucky State Treasurer