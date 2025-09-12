It’s official: City of Newport owns Purple People Bridge following board of directors vote

The City of Newport has formally assumed ownership of the Purple People Bridge following a unanimous vote by the Purple People Bridge Company board of directors at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The transfer marks a new era of investment, stewardship, and regional collaboration for one of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most iconic landmarks.

Today, nearly 700,000 people cross the bridge each year, making it the most utilized recreational trail in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. It also stands as one of the most pedestrian-friendly bridges in the nation, drawing residents, tourists, and events that strengthen the region’s economy.

“Today’s transfer is both historic and forward-looking,” said Newport City Manager John Hayden. “The City of Newport is grateful for the partnership with Southbank Partners in creating the Purple People Bridge Company two decades ago. We are appreciative of the bridge company’s stewardship and proud to carry the bridge into its next chapter.

“The Purple People Bridge is a vital part of the area’s active transportation system for the entire region. Newport is committed to preserving, enhancing, and maximizing the bridge’s potential as a shared regional asset for generations to come.”

The City expressed its appreciation to Southbank Partners, which together created The Bridge Company in 2005. The Purple People Bridge Company, a non-profit, successfully steered the bridge for 20 years with the sole funding supporting the bridge coming from event rentals and an annual fundraiser, Boom on the Bridge, during Riverfest. Officials emphasized that with public ownership, the bridge can now access the long-term public funding and resources necessary to maintain and improve a landmark that serves residents, commuters, and visitors alike.

Southbank Partners President and CEO Will Weber said the continuity of the bridge’s legacy, noting the importance of sustained investment and regional collaboration.

“For 20 years, Southbank Partners and City of Newport have worked side-by-side through the creation of the Bridge Company in order to initially save this regional asset – and then continue to maintain, preserve, and enhance the bridge,” Weber said. “With Newport now assuming ownership and the commitment of public investment, the bridge is well positioned for the future. With the greater density of people and ongoing developments near the riverfront – this bridge is even more important now than it was 20 years ago.”

With the City of Newport now sole owner, officials will focus on securing resources and partnerships to stabilize and enhance the bridge. Broad community and regional input will guide the long-term vision. Over the coming months the bridge company will work with the city for a smooth transition.

The City of Newport has committed to working with Southbank Partners on other projects, most notably Riverfront Commons, the Northern Kentucky Riverfront District spanning over 20 miles connecting eight cities.

City of Newport