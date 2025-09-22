John Lawrie left, never to return — but he will Sept. 27 for Point/Arc Festival, bringing Nashville with him

September 22, 2025
John Lawrie was hooked. Now, you might even say he is addicted to the place. But we will stick with ‘hooked.’

And he can thank his mom for the addiction – oops – the ‘hook.’

The 2020 graduate of Covington Catholic High School was looking for colleges, he says.

“My mom showed me Belmont. I went down to visit Nashville, and, yes I was hooked,” he said.

John Lawrie (Photo provided)

“Belmont was an amazing experience. I met so many incredible musicians and people while there. Everyone seemed to lift each other up. Just being in Nashville alone was an eye-opening experience.

“My whole life I had just learned classical piano. But being in Nashville – my commercial piano degree focused in Jazz studies – I learned so many new genres.”

Now, Lawrie wants to share his Nashville experience with his Northern Kentucky friends.

He is bringing Nashville to Newport. 

In conjunction with The Point/Arc — the 53-year-old non-profit agency that services individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) – he has created The Point/Arc Festival, Point-Fest. 

The date — Saturday, September 27th – 4 p.m. to midnight – at the Newport Car Barn (1102 Brighton Street).

Nashville to Newport (Photo provided_

“The festival idea came because while Northern Kentucky certainly has great music, I realized there was something special about the music in Nashville and the people; and I wanted to bring that home while also supporting a great cause. The Point/Arc,” he said. 

Lawrie is pretty serious about this deal.

He is bringing seven performing artists to the Car Barn that evening  – Kyndal Inskeep, Gracie Carol, Eli Winders, Grace Serene, Chace Saunders, Jay Jackson, and Cam G & The Tasty Soul. 

The $50 admission supports the mission of The Point/Arc and includes valet parking. 

The event is open to those 18-years-of-age and up, with doors opening at 4 p.m. Food, drinks and dancing will be on the menu all evening long.  

Tickets may be purchased at www.thepointarc.org/events; or call 859-491-9191. 

John Lawrie says he currently tours with artists as well as produces music and teaches piano.  

On Saturday, September 27th he will make his second home – Nashville — his first in Newport – at The Point/Arc’s Point-Fest. 

The Point/Arc 