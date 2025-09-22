Prichard Committee points to gains in education, opportunity, family well-being

Kentucky has made measurable progress on several key education and community well-being outcomes. While significant work remains, the latest data provide cause for celebration and renewed commitment to our shared future, the Prichard Committee reports.
Highlights of recent improvements include:
• Healthier beginnings: 91.2% of babies born in 2023 had a healthy birthweight, compared to 91.1% in 2022.
• Fewer children in poverty: 81% of children under 18 lived above the poverty line in 2024, up from 79% in 2023.
• Increased preschool participation: 38% of 3- and 4-year-olds were enrolled in preschool in 2024, compared to 36% the previous year.
• Higher postsecondary enrollment: 44% of Kentuckians ages 18–24 were enrolled in postsecondary education in 2024, up from 41% in 2023.
• Improved two-year college completion: 44% of students who entered public two-year institutions in 2020 graduated by 2023, compared to 41% of those who started in 2019.
• Rising incomes: Kentucky’s median household income reached $64,536 in 2024, a 5% increase from $61,228 in 2023.
• Stronger broadband access: 90.9% of households had broadband access in 2024, up from 90.1% in 2023.
Additional updates include:
• Voter participation: Turnout in 2024 reached 63%—well above 2022’s 49% and close to the 65% peak in 2020.
• Four-year college completion: Graduation rates at public universities held steady at 57% for 2023.
• Adult educational attainment: The share of adults (ages 25–64) with an associate degree or higher remained at 40% in 2024.
National rankings further reflect Kentucky’s progress, according to the Prichard Committee.
The Commonwealth moved up in six categories: healthy birthweight, children above poverty, preschool enrollment, postsecondary enrollment, four-year graduation rate, and voter turnout. Kentucky held its ground in two-year graduation rates, adult degree attainment, household income, and broadband access. Importantly, the state did not lose ground on any updated measure.
These results draw from respected national sources: the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center (healthy birthweight), the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) (graduation rates), and the American Community Survey released September 12, 2025 (all other measures). Four indicators—NAEP reading and math, high school graduation, and life expectancy—will be updated in future reporting.
While these results are encouraging, Kentucky must continue to confront longstanding challenges. The Prichard Committee says progress will require:
• Robust community engagement in public education, tailored to local strengths.
• Steady, coherent strategies at the state level across early childhood, K–12, and postsecondary learning.
• A collective commitment to ensuring that every student is welcomed, respected, and empowered to succeed.
The Prichard Committee