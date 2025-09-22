Prichard Committee points to gains in education, opportunity, family well-being

Kentucky has made measurable progress on several key education and community well-being outcomes. While significant work remains, the latest data provide cause for celebration and renewed commitment to our shared future, the Prichard Committee reports.

Highlights of recent improvements include:

• Healthier beginnings: 91.2% of babies born in 2023 had a healthy birthweight, compared to 91.1% in 2022.

• Fewer children in poverty: 81% of children under 18 lived above the poverty line in 2024, up from 79% in 2023.

• Increased preschool participation: 38% of 3- and 4-year-olds were enrolled in preschool in 2024, compared to 36% the previous year.

• Higher postsecondary enrollment: 44% of Kentuckians ages 18–24 were enrolled in postsecondary education in 2024, up from 41% in 2023.

• Improved two-year college completion: 44% of students who entered public two-year institutions in 2020 graduated by 2023, compared to 41% of those who started in 2019.

• Rising incomes: Kentucky’s median household income reached $64,536 in 2024, a 5% increase from $61,228 in 2023.

• Stronger broadband access: 90.9% of households had broadband access in 2024, up from 90.1% in 2023.

Additional updates include:

• Voter participation: Turnout in 2024 reached 63%—well above 2022’s 49% and close to the 65% peak in 2020.

• Four-year college completion: Graduation rates at public universities held steady at 57% for 2023.

• Adult educational attainment: The share of adults (ages 25–64) with an associate degree or higher remained at 40% in 2024.