Kenton County Public Library to host Entrepreneur and Small Business Day September 17

The Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger Branch will host Entrepreneur and Small Business Day on Wednesday, September 17.

The free, full-day event is designed to inspire, educate and support local entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The day will begin with a panel discussion, “Tired of Looking for a Job? Start Your Own Business!” Attendees will hear from local business founders who turned their ideas into successful ventures. Panelists will share their stories, challenges and lessons learned, offering practical advice for those considering starting a business. This presentation is part of our weekly Northern Kentucky Accountability Group meeting. NKYAG is a free job search support group offered at the library.

In the afternoon, participants can attend an interactive workshop, “From Idea to Asset—Navigating Intellectual Property for Your Business.” Presented in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Aviatra Accelerators, the session will help entrepreneurs learn how to protect their ideas and creations as they grow their businesses.

Entrepreneur and Small Business Day also offers networking opportunities and resources for both new and established business owners. Free lunch will be provided for those who register for the in-person afternoon session.

Schedule and speakers:

NKYAG: Founders Panel – Morning Session

• 9:15 a.m. – Welcome & Networking • 9:30-10:30 – Start Your Own Business Founders Panel ° John Schlipp with Co-moderator Patrica Borne Panel: ° Christine Bell, Factional Chief Operating Officer

° Jessica Morris, RYTT Solutions, Workplace Mental Health Fractional Consulting

° Nick Kowalski, Kowalski Law, Fractional Law

° Jasmine Lewis, Organizational Change Management Consulting • 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Northern Kentucky Accountability Group Networking Tables • 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Break (Guests are encouraged to visit the STREAM Center to see how it can support their business).

From Idea to Asset – Afternoon Session

• 12-1 p.m.: Free lunch for those who registered for the in-person afternoon session • 1-2 p.m.: Entrepreneur Panel Discussion ° John Schlipp with co-moderator Jill Morenz of Aviatra Accelerators Panel: ° Ashley Barrow, Founder of RE-Assist App (Follow-Up Healthcare)

° Christine Godale, Executive Director of LifeSciKY

° April Coffee, Business Coach, SBDC Covington • 2-3 p.m. Marilyn Nash, United States Patent and Trademark Office • 3-4 p.m. Sean Owens, Partner, Wood Herron & Evans

For more information, visit kentonlibrary.org/events.

Kenton County Public Library