Point/Perk’s The Dog Days of Summer’s top dogs named — and all can’t wait for next year

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

For Rachelle Ungerman – it was her first. She was not alone. It proved to be a first for Tucker Kilgore and Fury too.

Ungerman is the manager of The Point/Arc’s coffee shop – Point Perk and she just happens to love dogs as much as her coffee.

“We decided on a Dog Days for the very first time,” she admitted. “We had dog merch, homemade treats for the canines and a voting for Pup of the Perk.”

The final votes are in, and the winners are – Tucker Kilgore – an eight-year-old Pomeranian Husky and Fury, a one-year-old Husky Terrier.

A Pomeranian Husky is a popular designer dog breed created by crossing a Siberian Husky and a Pomeranian. Known for their cute, wolf-like appearance, Pomskies are intelligent, playful and can be stubborn.

The Siberian Husky Terrier is a medium-sized, energetic working dog from Siberia, known for its double-coat, erect ears and distinctive markings.

And what Ungerman, Tucker Kilgore and Fury all have in common – firsts.

“This was our first Dog Days of Summer event,” Ungerman said, “and it certainly exceeded expectations as well as bringing the community together.”

Some 31 dogs entered the month-long contest, and the voting was done by staffers working at the Point-Perk as well as Perk customers, she said.

“Our individuals who work at The Perk have great interactions with the dogs that enter with their owners on a daily basis,” Ungerman added. “This event was a great tool for enrichment for the individuals who work here with us.”

For Tucker Kilgore and Fury, well, it was their very first chance at a Blue Ribbon.

“I wasn’t really surprised with Tucker taking the title of Vice-Pres-A-Dog,” said co-owner Chandler Lane. “I rallied for votes and had a personal campaign at the Covington Farmer’s Market every Saturday. I went to every booth asking for votes.”

Lane, a Frankfort-to-Covington transplant, says she is a regular at Point-Perk. “I’m usually here several times-a-week for my favorite – The Caramel Latte.”

The Vice-Pres-A-Dog prize packet included a gift card for The Perk, a Schitty Kit, prize Bay and a Road ID.

“Kellen Kilgore, my co-owner, and I have owned Tucker his entire life,” Lane said. “This is a great feeling to see him win and also helping such an organization like The Point.”

Brian Klovas, the winner – Pres-A-Dog – with Fury was little more low-key as he sipped on his Caramel Latte.

“This was Fury’s first prize for just about anything” said Klovas, a Covington resident who works with a non-profit. “Yes, he’s a first-time winner.” said the Boise State (’09) graduate.

Fury’s prize packet included a gift card, Road ID, T-shirt, and a Point-Perk bandanna.

Thirty-one dogs entered the event, and the workers at The Point-Perk are individuals with (I/DD) – intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“These individuals are highly motivated by these pets,” added Ungerman. “And that’s why we decided to do this event.”

In fact, Ungerman says, even dogs are motivated by The Point-Perk.

“We often saw the dogs brushing up against our windows and actually bringing their owners in with them for coffee,” she said.

The Point-Perk Dog Days was a first – for at least three people and two canines. But it certainly will not be the last one.

“I can’t wait for next year’s,” Ungerman said.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.