Opinion – Judy Harris: Your name, my name . . .what might be in a name? So very much

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare

On a Sunday morning, he was in his place in the vestibule of the church, on duty as that Sunday’s Greeter/Usher. As the congregation began arriving, each person received a personal greeting from him, always including their names…even a kind question. What a good start to that morning.

When a new family arrived, they, too, were welcomed warmly. A brief chat included the exchange of names. For the young family members, he was down on one knee for a quick genuine eye-to-eye smile and greeting, always respectful of any shyness, never imposing.

When the family returned in the coming weeks, he was happy to see them…saying so with the use of their names.

He knew everyone, long-time members through folks who were first-timers the last Sunday.

Amazing, impressive. No question, this was quite a talent or gift! Often, we hear, “I’m just terrible with names,” not so with this gentleman.

Then one Sunday just before the service began, I hurried back to the vestibule for some reason and saw him facing the wall, writing intently on something in his hand. Not to disturb him, I turned to leave. He realized I was there. ”You caught me,” he said. I mumbled something…but he went on to show me what he was doing.

There in his hand was a small collection of his own business cards, face down. On the backs of the cards were ample notes: names, phonetic pronunciations, little mnemonic devices…his system for delivering kind, memorable greetings to all who chose to come for the Sunday service.

I smiled an impressive acknowledgement.

What’s in a name? A personalized welcome. A sense of belonging.

Years later, on the faculty of Thomas More College, I was teaching the Introduction to Education course. A third of the students in that course were my elementary education advisees whom I got to know through their course selection, etc. A third were secondary education majors whom I might have met through their coming through our offices. The final third of the students were taking the course as a general requirement, testing the confirmation of career direction.

When the class met for the first time, the lesson reviewed the syllabus, how to use it for success in the class and then…the most important aspect for any teacher to master…knowing each student’s name so that education could be most effective.

When I checked the roll at the beginning of class, I made sure to spend a few seconds more with those students whom I had not met previously…their high schools, etc. It was very helpful as a native Northern Kentuckian/Greater Cincinnatian and education professor that some connections were very easy. Earlier, I’d studied the class list so the names were already stuck somewhat in my memory. Now to pair the name with the face.

For fun and to confirm I wanted to demonstrate this important aspect of teaching in knowing students’ names, I chose to dismiss each one of them by name at the end of the class session.

Then the college added football. Some football student athletes consider a career as teacher-coach. They would start their academic classes with the Introduction to Education course. It was a grand time…and a second section of my course was added to accommodate them.

But I couldn’t change my standard of knowing all their names before the end of the first class, could I? Actually, I loved the challenge and its mental exercise. With some luck, some of these football players were education majors, allowing me to meet them briefly during advising before classes began.

Thirty beginning students in the morning course, thirty more in the afternoon.

Year after year, my memory supported me.

But…there often seemed to be a scamp. Yes, a scamp…always male…someone who would challenge me before the course met for the second time.

I would be returning to my office in the afternoon after a meeting, my mind full of the meeting and my remaining schedule that day…and the halls would be full of students changing classes…when someone would say “Hey”…and I would stop to say hello…two of my freshmen…one of whom would say, “What’s my name?”

Oh dear. Hurriedly, I’d try to get my mind back into the classroom, visualize those class lists…but I’d often ask, “Morning or afternoon section?” If that didn’t help, “First initial?” Most of the time that worked but occasionally, “What high school?”

There are always scamps But never again would I struggle to have that scamp’s first name.

What’s in a name? An important connection that will facilitate that student’s learning.

Teachers understand the connection for classroom management, directing or redirecting attention, for sharing joy and success. Just look at faces for confirmation. Eye-contact, and nods.

In everyday connections, remembering first names can enable warmer community relationships, non-intrusive but “glad to see you. Notice the smiles as two people see each other, each known as an individual by that someone else, affirming in ways we may never fully comprehend. The greeter at church knew the importance and had a system to master those names. My students were pleased that I worked at learning their names.

What if a name has a different pronunciation in that person’s language than one might expect from how the name is spelled? Attempts to say the name as that person says his name communicates a deeper understanding and respect. Jorge is often pronounced Hor-heh.

What’s in a name? Acknowledgement of unique individuality and personhood.

Worthy of our attention.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students. Reach her at judyharris1579@gmail.com