Kentucky by Heart: Violinist, NKY native Florence Hardeman became internationally known musician

Always on the lookout for accomplished, but “unsung” Kentuckians, I recently came across a gifted solo violinist from Northern Kentucky, one who became a part of the prestigious John Phillip Sousa’s Marine Band and toured the United State for several years.

Born in Covington in 1886, Florence E. Hardeman, according to Jenny Plemen’s article in The Encyclopedia of Northern Kentucky, graduated from La Salette Academy there in 1902 and went on to make a splash in her public performance career.

Florence made her musical debut with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra while she was only a teenager, and she received a graduate degree from the Cincinnati College of Music. It would be in 1909 that Sousa gained her high-level strings skills as part of his iconic Marine Band. With them, she performed in places such as Music Hall, in Cincinnati, and Civic Auditorium, in San Francisco.

After her stint with the Marine Band, she studied under noted violinist Leopold Auer in Berlin, Germany. Returning to the United States in 1914, she relocated in New York, where she studied with Arrigo Serato, another renowned violinist and teacher.

One item of special interest about Florence is that she was given a 300-year-old, $10,000 Amati violin previously owned by Ole Bull, a deceased Norwegian violinist highly acclaimed violinist and composer known for his unique style. She then toured the United States with the famous French actress, Sarah Bernhardt.

It also is interesting that she married a Detroit man in December 1918 by the name of Frank Hardeman. He was of no relation to Florence despite having the same last name. Their common names, sadly, may have been the highlight of their partnership, as the two divorced eight months later in 1919.

This talented woman, who grew up on 316 Garrard Street, Covington, proved herself to be a nationally respected musician in the early 1900s.

I hadn’t been in touch lately with one of my favorite organizations, The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) in Frankfort, so I reached out to Dr. Jim Seaver, Community Engagement Coordinator, to see what’s currently poppin’ with their amazing diversity of programs and events.

I wasn’t disappointed, as usual, and I figure Kentuckians have reason to be excited.

“The big news around KHS these days is that we just launched our new logo on site and across our many different platforms,” said Dr. Seaver. “Our KHS Marketing & Communications Team has been hard at work on this project for two years, so it’s exciting to see it cross the finish line.” Inspired by the architectural design of the Old State Capitol Rotunda, he explained that “it’s also meant to symbolize a lot more about the Kentucky Historical society, it’s mission, and its values.”

According to a September 9 press release by KHS, elements of its rebranding campaign include “a new, contemporary and more readable logo; a new tagline, ‘Bringing our past to life;’ a dynamic color palette; and a series of provocative and memorable advertising messages that elevate Kentucky’s history statewide.”

KHS Executive Director Scott Alvey noted that “Our new brand, while drawing on elements of our past, isn’t just a refresh—it’s a bold, renewed commitment to engage and inspire all Kentuckians, demonstrating that our state’s history is vibrant, alive and relevant to their daily lives. By understanding our history, we can actively shape a bright future for ourselves and for Kentucky.”

A huge financial supporter of KHS is the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation. KHSF Director, Kathey Golightly Sanders, noted their support for the “new chapter” in the work of KHS, ensuring that “KHS can preserve Kentucky’s past, connect with communities today and inspire future generations. We are deeply grateful to our donors and members whose generosity makes this important work possible.”

Also, A few months back, I wrote a Kentucky by Heart column about the KHS Historic Marker Program.

I recommend becoming a member of the Kentucky Historical Society, as it provides amenities to programs and events there. To learn more, visit history.ky.gov.