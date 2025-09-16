Northern Kentucky University to debut newly renovated Welcome Center September 18

Northern Kentucky University will debut its newly renovated Welcome Center with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 18.

The project spanned ten months and included renovations to the University Center and upgrades to the Otto M. Budig Theater, lighting, digital systems and more. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, beginning at 1 p.m. in the University Center, will include a demonstration of the new and improved visitor experience.

“The new Welcome Center is more than a space, it’s an experience,” says NKU’s Chief Strategic Enrollment Management Officer Ryan Padgett. “Its central location in the heart of campus immerses visitors in the NKU environment. Prospective students and families will connect with our admissions team in a more personal way while also providing an engaging first look at what it means to be a proud Norse.”

The $3.1 million renovation brings the Welcome Center to the heart of NKU’s campus, creating a conveniently located front door to the university and an interactive space to welcome prospective members of the Norse community.

The Center’s redesign includes the state-of-the-art Otto M. Budig Theater and a three-story luminaire inspired by the NKU flame. The atrium also features advancements in lighting, NKU’s signature gold paneling and a mural of Victor E. Viking.

The space is adjacent to NKU’s First Year Student Success Hub and Career Services and will soon house the Norse Network Hub to further support student engagement and recruitment.

Northern Kentucky University