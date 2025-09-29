Kentucky’s EV plan receives federal approval, securing more than $17. million for charging stations

Kentucky secured $17.8 million in previously pledged federal funds to build out electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the Commonwealth, enabling longer distance EV travel for both residents and visitors. The EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan’s (EVIDP) approval means the Commonwealth will have allocated nearly $55 million to expand its EV network through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to-date.

“When Washington makes Kentucky a promise, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they keep it,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I’m glad to see these dollars returned to the commonwealth, and these investments to expand our state’s EV network will help Kentucky continue building on its status as a global automotive leader.”

Last month, Gov. Beshear joined 19 other states and the District of Columbia to challenge the Trump administration’s decision to freeze $32 million in NEVI funding. In total, Kentucky expects to receive nearly $70 million in NEVI funding, the remaining $14.8 million in NEVI funds is anticipated to be available later this year.

Federal approval of Kentucky’s latest (EVIDP) allows new funds to support Phase 2 and Phase 3 of Kentucky’s EV plan, which will expand charging infrastructure along other priority corridors, in communities, and at destination sites statewide.

The plan was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) in cooperation with the Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Kentucky has awarded 46 fast-charging stations statewide with five stations open and three additional stations under construction. The five active stations are in Berea, Grayson, Hazard, Richmond, and Sparta. All of the awarded stations are expected to open in 2026. They represent an investment of $31.6 million in obligated NEVI federal formula funds.

“Accessible fast-charging stations across the Commonwealth will make a real difference for Kentuckians and visitors alike,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We look forward to having nearly 50 NEVI funded fast charging stations up and running in the Commonwealth next year. Kentucky is leading the charge on the EV front.”

Kentucky is a leader in automotive production and is the EV battery production capital of the United States, helping create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians. Kentucky touts $13.5 billion in EV-related investments in the state with the creation of nearly 10,200 full-time jobs statewide.

The 46 awarded sites are along the state’s interstates and parkways. Each station must have at least four charging ports of 150 kilowatts or more, be accessible to the public 24 hours a day/seven days a week, and work with most EV models.

KYTC does not develop, own, operate or maintain the charging stations. Each developer must fund at least 20% of the construction and operational costs and is required to maintain and operate the charging station for at least five years.

Visit EVCharging.ky.gov for more information about the program.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet