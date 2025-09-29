Opinion – Judy Harris: Thomas More football and its 35th anniversary

“Football is like life — it requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and respect for authority.” Vince Lombardi

1990 fall semester was just beginning at Thomas More College and we had a FOOTBALL TEAM. What an exciting addition to campus and campus life.

There were many young men new to the college. A good number of them hoped to be teachers and coaches. Their first course would be EDU 101 – Introduction to Education, one of my courses to teach. And we needed to add a second section.

I learned that football’s student-athletes were very capable students. They taught me a lot about football. I made sure they learned what they needed to know about education.

And we went to their games. Of course, all their competitions were away-games. There was no home field, no stadium. But what fun it was to have our own football Saints.

Following a game becomes more fascinating when you know the players, the human beings in those uniforms.

The second year there was another wave of freshmen football student-athletes for EDU 101. The sophomores moved along with their coursework and…the football team won all their games. Whoo-Hoo! Won the conference title…and won the conference title again the next year, and the next year, and…for five years in a row.

Thomas More College was the place for football.

Many of our football student-athletes went on to excel as coaches and educators in the years following graduation. You would recognize their names. They garnered lots of press coverage for their successes and for the good works their leadership inspired.

I remained on the faculty for the first ten years of football with football student-athletes in EDU 101 and in upper-level courses, as well. A most delightful time.

Later in retirement, I was back on campus in 2015. Getting to know student-athletes is a real joy. So, I saw practices and attended their games. Seeing the athletic department’s side of campus life was interesting and new. There was much I had never considered, much to learn. And in 2025, still learning.

During those recent years, there were many major changes in official athletic affiliations. Starting out as NCAA Division III, then NAIA with Division II, and formal application for membership in NCAA Division II, along with revolving conferences and their different university members…on our way to being full members in NCAA Division II. The goal was clear, the journey took time.

As the 2025 fall semester began, TMU had full membership as NCAA Division II.

Congratulations!

There was a formal gathering for the official announcement, commemorative tee shirts donned proudly…then the coaches and teams got down to business on the very first day.

This semester marks the 35th anniversary of Thomas More Saints Football.

Saints first home game and Homecoming is Saturday, October 4th. Can’t wait! GO, SAINTS!

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students. Reach her at judyharris1579@gmail.com