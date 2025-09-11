Learning Grove announces Charity in Action honorees — Roger, Glenda and Elizabeth Schorr

Local philanthropic family Roger, Glenda, and Elizabeth Schorr have been named as the distinguished recipients of Learning Grove’s 2025 Charity in Action Award.

The Schorrs will be honored at Learning Grove’s Gala in the Grove: Once Upon a Gala. The annual event will take place on Saturday, October 4, from 6-10 p.m. in the historic Pavilion Ballroom of the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza.

The Schorr family will be recognized for their decades of commitment to supporting local children and families. Through their longstanding generosity, Roger, Glenda, and Elizabeth have championed access to high-quality early childhood education, family support services, and the resources every child deserves to thrive.

“Roger, Glenda, and Elizabeth embody the heart of Learning Grove’s mission,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “Their steadfast generosity has touched countless lives, opening doors of opportunity for children and strengthening families across our region. We are honored to celebrate their legacy of compassion and their dedication to building a brighter future for generations to come.”

Gala in the Grove is Learning Grove’s signature fundraising event, featuring an evening of storytelling, dinner, entertainment by Jayy the DJ, raffles, and silent auction.

“As a community, we cannot take these resources for granted,” said Starkey-Taylor. “Proceeds from Gala in the Grove directly fuel what matters most: keeping early learning affordable and accessible for every family; ensuring parents have safe, enriching care for their children before and after school; and opening doors for local high school students to connect with life-changing career opportunities.

“These are critical needs for families right here at home, and it will take all of us rallying together to make sure every child has the chance to thrive.”

Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Learning Grove