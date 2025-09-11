Opinion — Covington school board: Covington schools mark 200th year with renewed focus, bold plans

The community of Covington will celebrate 200 years of public education this school year not by taking a bow but by making a vow – a vow to act with boldness and urgency to better prepare our students for meaningful careers and successful lives.

We, the five elected members of the Covington Board of Education, are united, focused, and committed to that mission. We want to make Covington Independent Public Schools a destination district for families, students, and teachers by building a culture where staff are supported and valued, where families’ voices help shape the schools they pay for, and where students remain at the center of every decision.

We are not yet where we want to be. All of us recognize that reality.

That is why bold and exciting changes are under way on many levels to change the trajectory of our school system.

A new master facilities plan lays out the Covington community’s vision for what 21st Century learning spaces should look like and for what teachers need to teach, and we’re working to turn those aspirations into reality.

Simultaneously, we have begun the process of finding new leadership aligned with our vision. The Board this month will hire an independent consulting firm to coordinate the national search for a new Superintendent who will take over at the end of the current school year. Our goal is to announce our new leader by late winter or early spring.

That process will be systematic and strategic, and it will be guided by these principles and values:

• Openness and transparency: As much as feasible, we will keep you informed every step of the way, so you can feel confident in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. • Community engagement: We will involve you. We plan a robust schedule this fall of town hall forums, focus groups, and on-line surveys to gather ideas and concerns from everybody involved, including students, teachers, staff, parents, and neighborhood groups. • Student-centered: This process is about the future of our students, and their needs will remain central. The search will be designed to minimize disruption in classrooms while maximizing long-term opportunities for excellence. • Inclusive and responsive: Covington is the most diverse district in Northern Kentucky, and we view that as a strength. Our goal is to meet the unique needs of every student and family so all can thrive.

We want a leader who:

• Isn’t afraid to take on the status quo and shake up the system where needed. • Builds a positive culture that rewards innovation and doesn’t shrink from accountability. • Works in collaboration with the broader community and ensures that the doors to our schools are open to everyone.

Our city is in the midst of a vibrant renaissance, and our schools must be both a partner in that resurgence and a driver of it.

We believe that by working together, we can make Covington Independent Public Schools a place where teachers want to teach and families want to send their children, where every Covington child who wants a world-class education can get one, and where graduates are proud to call themselves Bulldogs.

In short, we five Board members enter the 2025-26 school year – our 200th year – excited by the changes ahead and full of hope and anticipation for the next 200 years. We hope you are too.

Covington Board of Education:

Tom Haggard, chair

Stephen Gastright, vice chair

Hannah Edelen

Kareem Simpson

Michelle Williams