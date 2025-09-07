Luci Slawnky’s ‘Wanderlust’ is a fascinating mobile bookstore, celebrating books and those who love them

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Prologue

Luci Slawnyk’s constant companion has always been a good book. Her mother taught her to read before starting pre-school. Luci read from any genre, but eventually discovered the one that spoke to her heart – English literature classics. Even though she’s read books of all kinds, Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë is her favorite.

It was this early built-in devotion for books that would bring Luci to the next and perhaps unforeseen chapter of her life.

Chapter 1

Originally from Cincinnati, Luci moved between Louisville and Lexington for her employer during her twenties. Fourteen years ago is when her family decided to make the move to Northern Kentucky for better school environments and to be closer to family. During this time and always reading, on her own or with her son, it has been hard to find others as passionate about books as she is and Luci knew a bookstore would be the way to attract “like-minded girlies.”

“I knew that a full time brick-and-mortar store wouldn’t work around my 9-5, but a mobile store would. I put together a business plan almost a year ago and kept tweaking it for months,” Slawnyk explained. After receiving sage business advice from a friend Luci bought her trailer and parked it in her driveway.

Chapter 2

Two months of hard work during some of the hottest temperature days, the Wanderlust: Wandering Book Bazaar was born. With its bright colors, flowered ceiling and twinkle lights, Luci created a space for people to smile and be welcomed. The smiles make all the aching bones and sweaty days worth it, Slawnyk muses.

The Wanderlust had its first day of business on July 21 in front of Fabled Brew Works. After just over a month of business she already has repeat customers who share her love for fantasy, romantasy, romance and dark romance books. You can also find a few historical fiction, journals, etc.

This month you’ll find a spooky selection of books for Halloween. The favorite for most customers is the “Blind Date with a Book.” It’s a surprise book wrapped up in an organza drawstring bag with a bookmark, annotation tabs, tea, an aesthetic highlighter, a glitter pen, and some bookish stickers.



Chapter 3

The Wanderlust, in its short time, has done its job. It has brought a community together who love books.

“I’m grateful and overwhelmed by the amount of support Wanderlust has received from the community. People have come out in unbelievable heat with all their friends to see the tiny bookshop. I’ve met some of the most amazing people — customers, small business owners, vendors, etc. Everyone has been amazing,” said Slawnyk.

Epilogue

The future is bright for Wanderlust as Luci learns what is working, which books to carry, and where customers would enjoy her trailer to park. She has some fun things planned in the near future and doesn’t want her book lovers to worry – there will be indoor events for the winter. You’ll have that good book to go with your warm drink and cozy blanket.

While a brick-and-mortar store is not out of the question, right now, the Wanderlust trailer will be found at local holiday vendor markets where you’ll find Luci and her business-minded daughter as you step into their twinkle-lighted book world. Be sure to ask Luci what you should read next.

To stay updated on where Luci and her wandering book bazaar will be next, you can find the schedule on her website, wanderlustbookbazaar.com, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Jennifer Jahn lives in Independence with her pastor husband and four children who are homeschooled. The family is part of a local hiking/book club co-op. She is a children’s book writer with a board book coming out next spring and a picture book coming out in 2027. She has been part of the Boone County Word Weavers, a group of local writers. She has a degree is in English (Creative Writing) and has written technical articles for lawyers, devotionals, and copywriting for small businesses.