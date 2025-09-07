Brighton Center’s 18th ‘Wine Over Water’ set for Purple People Bridge Sept. 13

Doing good never tasted so good. Brighton Center’s 18th annual Wine Over Water fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 13, from 5:30-9 p.m. on the Purple People Bridge in Newport.

Wine Over Water is an evening of tasting exquisite wines, local beer, spirits, and delectable foods, all while raising funds to support Brighton Center’s vital community resource.

Wine Over Water will feature exceptional food and drinks from a variety of locally-owned establishments, including CENTER TABLE, Catering With A Purpose, City Barbeque, Gee’s Caribbean Kitchen, The Grape Vines Wine Bar, Grassroots & Vine, Hofbrauhaus, Little Spoon Bakery & Café, The Lumpia Queen, Newport Pizza Company, New Riff Distilling, The Party Source, Pensive Distilling Co., Revel Urban Winery, Stonebrook Winery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Urban Chick Bar and Bottleshop, and WX Brands.

Guests will also enjoy spectacular views from the bridge and live entertainment from a variety of performers, including Elizabeth Walters, Senati-Aeris, and Karly Dawn & The Hillfolk.

General Admission tickets are $60 each and include six tasting tickets for food and six tasting tickets for drinks, as well as a complimentary tasting glass.

The VIP area includes a private table for the entire evening in a tented VIP area, hand-selected wine curated by The Grape Vines Wine Bar, appetizers, charcuterie by The Rhined, and appetizers by Kate’s Catering and Moerlein Lager House, and a complimentary wine tumbler along with tasting tickets for food and drinks from vendors on the bridge. Tickets are available for VIP Tables for 2 and Tables for 4.

An exclusive lounge area is back by popular demand for guests who want an upgraded experience. This relaxing lounge area of the bridge includes casual seating opportunities, a selection of charcuterie provided by The Rhined, and additional wine tastings from The Grape Vines Wine Bar will be available, as well as tasting tickets to sample food and drinks from vendors on the bridge.

Wine Over Water has sold out since 2021, so secure your tickets today at www.brightoncenter.com/wineoverwater.

We are grateful for the generous support of our presenting sponsor, Fifth Third Bank, and our media sponsor, Everything Cincy. To see a full list of sponsors, please visit www.brightoncenter.com/wineoverwater.

“Wine Over Water is a unique fundraiser that supports more than 40 distinct programs and services at Brighton Center, all aimed at helping individuals and families on their path to self-sufficiency. Everyone who purchases a ticket is playing a part in supporting our mission and the thousands of lives we impact throughout the region,” said Wonda Winkler, President & CEO of Brighton Center.

The mission of Brighton Center, Inc. is to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment, and leadership. Brighton Center impacts the lives of thousands of infants to older adults through 47 programs across all of Northern Kentucky and beyond.