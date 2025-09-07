Goverment briefs: Roundup of news from Erlanger, Florence, Campbell County, Fort Wright

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

ERLANGER

The “Great Communicator for the city”, as City Attorney Jack Gatlin dubbed him, was sworn in as the new City Administrator at the regular Erlanger city council meeting. Mark Collier took the oath of office while his wife Lindsey and sons, Benny, 11, and Landon, 9, looked on.

Mayor Jessica Fette told how she met Collier at a Leadership NKY in 2020, and said she knew he was a true visionary. She told council how Collier was the cool big brother in the office before, and is now viewed as the dad.

“I am lucky to be in this position right now,” said Collier. “I am going to give this job everything I’ve got. And for the employees, I will do everything I can to make this the best place to work.”

Council passed the second reading of the tax rates for this year. The ad valorem property tax rate is $.244 per $100 of assessed value, the rate for personal property is $.178 per $100 of assessed value, and 12 percent is allocated to the park improvement fund. Both of the rates are compensating rates. After the unanimous ‘yes’ vote was logged, Mayor Fette told council they just passed the 11th consecutive tax rate decrease for the city, and she said she didn’t think any place in the whole world could tout that.

Scott Kimmich, who is a longtime resident of Erlanger, and someone who is very familiar with local government, came to talk to council about an incident not long ago where a sewer problem was discussed among council members, at a meeting, and he indicated that was inappropriate. He said when the City Attorney tells them the issue should not be discussed, it should not be discussed. He also talked about emails, and said the public needs to know about things that are going on, and that public perception is important. He said Mayor Fette handled the situation well, but should have insisted on shutting the discussion down.

FLORENCE

Florence Finance Director Jason Lewis gave an update on the tax rates and how the city arrives at the rates each year. He explained that real property assessments grew 3.1 percent in 2025, and new growth totaled $53,416. Tangible property assessments decreased 18 percent. Lewis said that Florence has a special tax to fund their hazardous employees’ retirement service costs, which a lot of cities do not have, and this special assessment may not generate more revenue than is necessary to cover the costs. He told council that the maximum allowable rates are $1.87 per $1000 of assessed value for real property, $2.39 per $1000 for tangible property, and $1.47 per $1000 for the special hazardous.

Lewis talked about key takeaways for a possible three percent reduction in the real property tax that would be a total projected tax revenue collection for real and tangible of $10.1 million. Property tax revenues have grown three percent since 2017. Inflation, which is CPI, for the past 12 months is -3 percent. If they would reduce the taxes, it would mean a $25.55 decrease on the tax bill for residents.

Council had a public hearing to listen to what citizens had to say, and they will announce their decision for what the tax rates will be at next week’s meeting.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Commissioners passed two resolutions, after coming out of an executive session, that relates to a purchase and sale agreement for two parcels of land where the county wants to build a Public Safety Facility, so that they can combine services, such as the police, the coroner, the combined dispatch department and the office of Emergency Management into one place rather than have them scattered through the community. The purchase price is $1,333,333, and both parcels belong to the Russell family.

“It’s time for a new facility,” said Judge Executive Steve Pendery.

An Alexandria resident, Mike Mason, came to the Fiscal Court meeting to ask about some of the items in the budget, such as how much is spent on the roads, because he is not happy with the state of the roads. Finance Director Laura Lewis answered some of his questions, and offered to sit down with him and go over the budget so he can understand. Mason also asked about the school buses, saying five buses go past his house daily and there are only a handful of students on each bus, which doesn’t seem efficient. County Administrator Matt Elberfeld said they have no control over the school system because they have separately elected officials.

FORT WRIGHT

Fort Wright City Council passed a resolution accepting the statewide mutual aid agreement for the city.

They also passed the second reading of the trash collection fees. City Administrator Jill Cain Bailey explained that they had to go out to bid for the trash contract this year and Rumpke came back with a price of $276 per dwelling per year. This is a two-year contract, good through June 30, 2027. It does include a free 65 gallon recycling can for those who recycle.

There will be a special meeting in conjunction with the caucus meeting in two weeks so that the ordinance for the tax rates can be read.

A few items were declared surplus, but they are broken so they will be disposed of.

The internet fraud class that was offered by the city was a huge success, but so many people attended that they will have to find another place to hold the class. They may be looking at holding another class sometime in November.